Raquel Welch 'Felt Demeaned' By Director Of 'One Million Years B.C.' When She Had To Wear The Fur Bikini
Raquel Welch shared she did not feel respected the director of One Million Years B.C. prior to her death.
“I really did feel demeaned,” she said, adding that the fur bikini she had to wear for the role was a “silly costume.”
Years later, the sex symbol seemed to shrug off the incident.
“I’m a woman of a certain age and I’ve been there, done that,” she noted. “I have a lot of experience in, well, various areas.”
She went on to live a great life, especially in her 80s. “Normally, she would go to Craig’s [in West Hollywood],” a friend said of birthday traditions. “Instead she celebrated at home with her kids, their families and her ex, Bob Moore. They’re very friendly and she enjoys having him as her occasional companion.”
The star, who was married four times, is “totally thrilled about being so vital at 80,” the insider added. “She hikes and does an hour and a half of yoga a day.”
She even enjoyed acting, among other projects. “She’s a legend and has money, so she is very choosy,” the source stated. “She doesn’t have to work.”
“I tend to look around at younger women and I feel kind of maternal,” Welch said. “I’m ready to come forth with some helpful observations.”
All in all, Welch declared, “I’m thankful for this gift of life." “If you don’t appreciate what you’ve got, then you’re never, ever going to be happy.”
As OK! previously reported, Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer said on Wednesday, February 15.
He added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."