Politics 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Calls Donald Trump a 'Rapist' in Scathing Rant: 'Go to Jail!' Source: MEGA In a scathing rant, actor Alan Ritchson blasted Donald Trump as a 'rapist' and a child predator who 'should go to jail.' Lesley Abravanel July 24 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Actor Alan Ritchson blasted President Donald Trump as a "rapist" during a Thursday, July 23, appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. The Reacher star launched into an unscripted, profanity-laced tirade regarding the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files, demanding transparency and accountability. During his remarks, he explicitly targeted the octogenarian president, a convicted felon, questioning why the files remain hidden and stating that Trump should be in jail.

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"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson calls President Trump a "f**king rapist" in a tirade about the Epstein files.



"That b*tch has the keys to the nuclear codes. He's, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/7EqEWfFUBW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 24, 2026 Source: @BreitbartNews/X The actor wants the president to 'go to jail.'

Ritchson, who was participating in a media press tour to promote his new revenge thriller film, Motor City, directly questioned why the public is "cool with" hidden files regarding "rapists" and "p--------," before calling Trump a "f-------- rapist" and criticizing him for having "the keys to the nuclear codes." "That b----- has the keys to the nuclear codes. He's, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail,” he said. "Don't you want to see what's in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f------- rapists. We're just cool with it?” he asked.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape.

While Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape, as he has never faced criminal charges for sexual assault, a federal civil jury in May 2023 found him legally liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The jury concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1996. Under New York penal law at the time of the trial, the specific charge of "rape" required proof of forcible penile penetration. The jury found that Carroll proved forcible sexual abuse and forced penetration using his fingers, which met the legal definition of sexual abuse rather than rape, though a judge later clarified that it was still considered rape.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files.

The Epstein files published by the Department of Justice contain specific, unverified allegations that Trump sexually abused minor girls. Following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, millions of pages of documents were made public in early 2026, revealing previously withheld FBI interview summaries and reports.

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson spoke about the president in the past.