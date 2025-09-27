Reality TV's 2025 Rollercoaster: Drama, Departures and Daring Fashion Statements!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Real Housewives' Drama

Source: MEGA

The Real Housewives franchise continues to deliver intense confrontations and shake-ups. Adrienne Maloof opened up about her notorious reunion no-show, while Mia Thornton announced her departure from Potomac to make a fresh start in Atlanta. "With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share. My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season," Thornton wrote in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Jayne Dominated the Headlines

Source: MEGA

In juicier gossip, Erika Jayne garnered attention for her alleged romance with Jesse Solomon, a claim she was quick to shoot down. "I wish I had something exciting to tell you, but I don't," she said at Watch What Happens Live in New York City after Upfronts. Rumors began circulating after things reportedly escalated following their Watch What Happens Live appearance. A source also dismissed the claims about their relationship, saying "nothing serious" was going on between Jayne and Solomon. "Jesse was very straightforward with her and Erika was into it," the insider told Us Weekly. "It was playful and they were just having fun." Adding to the drama, she faced backlash after unfollowing former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Bethenny Frankel's Runway Appearance

Source: MEGA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Zoe's Reality TV Comeback

Source: MEGA

In casting news, fashion maven Rachel Zoe is set to return to reality TV, joining the cast of RHOBH. "Here we go again @bravotv !!!✨ I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let's do this! 💎 #RHOBH," she announced on Instagram, confirming the rumors about her comeback. Fans are buzzing with excitement as they anticipate her return.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossie?