BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

Reality TV's 2025 Rollercoaster: Drama, Departures and Daring Fashion Statements!

Source: MEGA

The reality TV scene remains a whirlwind of excitement and scandal as 2025 unfolds!

Sept. 27 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

'The Real Housewives' Drama

Source: MEGA
The Real Housewives franchise continues to deliver intense confrontations and shake-ups.

Adrienne Maloof opened up about her notorious reunion no-show, while Mia Thornton announced her departure from Potomac to make a fresh start in Atlanta.

"With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share. My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season," Thornton wrote in an Instagram post.

Erika Jayne Dominated the Headlines

Source: MEGA

In juicier gossip, Erika Jayne garnered attention for her alleged romance with Jesse Solomon, a claim she was quick to shoot down.

"I wish I had something exciting to tell you, but I don't," she said at Watch What Happens Live in New York City after Upfronts.

Rumors began circulating after things reportedly escalated following their Watch What Happens Live appearance. A source also dismissed the claims about their relationship, saying "nothing serious" was going on between Jayne and Solomon.

"Jesse was very straightforward with her and Erika was into it," the insider told Us Weekly. "It was playful and they were just having fun."

Adding to the drama, she faced backlash after unfollowing former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais on social media.

Bethenny Frankel's Runway Appearance

Source: MEGA
Fashion also plays a starring role this year. Bethenny Frankel took the runway by storm, addressing critics directly while embracing a daring bikini choice. Her daughter's supportive remarks about her look only add to the conversation.

"She said, 'I saw you! You did so good!'" Frankel quoted her daughter, Bryn, in an Instagram video, adding, "She said, 'You have such a cute tush, Mama!' and she said, 'You look like you're 30 years old.'"

Rachel Zoe's Reality TV Comeback

Source: MEGA

In casting news, fashion maven Rachel Zoe is set to return to reality TV, joining the cast of RHOBH.

"Here we go again @bravotv !!!✨ I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let's do this! 💎 #RHOBH," she announced on Instagram, confirming the rumors about her comeback.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they anticipate her return.

What Happened Between Tamra Judge and Gretchen Rossie?

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Tamra Judge hinted at escalating tension with Gretchen Rossi in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, promising viewers a memorable and explosive ride.

"It's riveting, it's emotional, it's explosive. Explosive and crazy. I mean, it's all the things you'd want," Judge teased fans in an episode of her Teddi Mellencamp's iHeartRadio podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod."

In the latest trailer released by Bravo, the costars were seen exchanging tirades during a group meal.

"I have kept my mouth shut forever," said Rossi, prompting Judge to stand up and respond, "F--- off."

