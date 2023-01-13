Reba McEntire & Boyfriend Rex Linn Hit Rough Patch Due To Opposing Love Languages, Spills Insider
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are reportedly facing some issues in their relationship due to their different love languages.
Though the pair first met in 1991, they didn't get out of the friend zone until 2020, and it seems the oddities of dating during the pandemic have caught up with them.
"Reba is more about the emotional connection and companionship. That's what drew her to Rex initially. He's a kind, caring person," a source spilled to Radar. "She loves him very much but she's just not into all that romance hooey."
Meanwhile, Linn, 66, is a big fan of physical touch, something that obviously didn't happen too often when they first got together due to social distancing guidelines stemming from the Coronavirus.
The country crooner, 67, discussed that aspect of their romance in an October 2022 interview, explaining the actor was in Los Angeles while she was situated in Oklahoma.
"We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day," spilled the TV icon. "We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical."
Before the twosome hit it off, McEntire admitted she "really wasn't interested in finding love again" after two divorces, but she couldn't deny their chemistry. "He's the love of my life," she declared. "We're pretty much inseparable."
It's their strong bond and dedication to one another that will surely help them resolve their problems, the aforementioned insider predicted.
Fans have been able to witness their dynamic on the current season of ABC's drama Big Sky, where they play husband and wife.
"It's natural for us. Rex and I rehearse all the time to make sure that when we step on that set, we're not wasting anybody's time. We're professionals," the mom-of-one previously said. "We have our stuff together, we show up on time, we're ready. We're not holding up anybody because time is money on the TV set."