Did Reba McEntire Get Married? 'The Voice' Judge Flaunts Massive Ring on Engagement Finger
Reba McEntire turned heads while walking the red carpet on Monday, December 4 — and it wasn't because of her beauty.
The 68-year-old's massive rock on her ring finger made a statement during The Voice's first live taping of the season, as many onlookers were eager to know whether the telling piece of jewelry meant her boyfriend, Rex Linn, 67, had popped the question after more than three years of dating.
"I just found it," McEntire informed Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie DiLaur at the event, confirming she just simply decided to spruce up her style.
"I told Leslie," she explained regarding her brand manager Leslie Matthews Duggar, "Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it."
While McEntire certainly knew what she was doing when she slipped the ring onto her finger, the country singer reiterated it was nothing but a fashion accessory to her ensemble — which featured black legging-like pants, matching cowboy boots and a bright blue blazer layered over a white shirt.
"You know I'm planning a wedding, am I still the only one planning a wedding?" DiLaur asked McEntire in an attempt to pry out a potentially different response, though the red-headed judge of the singing competition series replied: "Yes, you are."
It seems the red carpet chaos was all for show, as the "Does He Love You" singer ditched the ring by the time she underwent an outfit change into a bedazzled hot pink blazer jacket and made it to her chair on The Voice stage upon start of the live episode.
Back in October, McEntire opened up about whether marriage was even in the cards for herself and Linn.
"That would be up to him," the "I'm a Survivor" vocalist declared during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, as McEntire has been married twice, while Linn has never tied the knot.
"If he wants to, that's totally up to him," she reiterated of Linn — whom she's known since 1991, when they worked together on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Their romance, however, didn't begin until the couple reunited on the set of Young Sheldon before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the beginning of the lovebirds' relationship in 2020, McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015. During that time, the former spouses welcomed a son, Shelby, 33, together.
The country icon said "I Do" to Blackstock just two years after her divorce from Charlie Battles was finalized in 1987. McEntire and the latter exchanged vows in 1976.