Wedding Bells? Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Ever Marry Again Amid Rex Linn Romance

And it seems he does! The Annie Get Your Gun star previously revealed the adorable nickname her man gave her after their first date. "We all went to dinner, had a good time, went down the street to a wine bar, and they said, 'Well, I understand you've already had dinner, but we do have some good appetizers,'" she recalled during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I said, 'What do you have?' They said, 'Well, we have tater tots.' I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, 'That's your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,'" she continued, adding that she calls Linn her "sugar tot."