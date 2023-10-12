Wedding Bells? Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Ever Marry Again Amid Rex Linn Romance
Could the third time be the charm for Reba McEntire?
During the country singer's Wednesday, October 11, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McEntire, 68, was asked by a fan if she would ever wed boyfriend Rex Linn after being married twice before.
"That would be up to him," The Voice judge made clear about her partner, 66 — who himself has never been married. "If he wants to, that's totally up to him."
McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 until 1987 and tied the knot once again with Narvel Blackstock — with whom she shares son Shelby Blackstock, 33 — in 1989 until they split 26 years later.
The Reba actress and Linn first got together in 2020, but their history dates back to 1991, as they worked together on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.
"You gotta find somebody that makes you laugh... Most important thing, and I found that. It's priceless," McEntire told Andy Cohen and fellow guest Troye Sivan.
And it seems he does! The Annie Get Your Gun star previously revealed the adorable nickname her man gave her after their first date. "We all went to dinner, had a good time, went down the street to a wine bar, and they said, 'Well, I understand you've already had dinner, but we do have some good appetizers,'" she recalled during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"I said, 'What do you have?' They said, 'Well, we have tater tots.' I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, 'That's your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,'" she continued, adding that she calls Linn her "sugar tot."
"We're the tots — sugar and tater. So, we've been together ever since," McEntire gushed. "He's a sweetheart."
Since the two first got together in the midst of a global pandemic, the vocalist and the actor were able to build a strong emotional bond without being face-to-face. "He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died," she remembered in a 2022 interview.
"We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical," McEntire spilled of how they kept their relationship going despite the distance. "He's the love of my life. We're pretty much inseparable."