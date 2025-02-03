Rebecca Minkoff Not Returning to 'RHONY' After Appearing on Season 15, Source Claims: That's 'Word on the Street'

While the season had abysmal ratings in the beginning, it picked up steam for the explosive finale.

As OK! reported, during the last episode of Season 15, Brynn Whitfield and Ubah got into a massive blowout fight. Ubah made a remark about her costar “sucking d--- for work” and Brynn claimed Ubah knew she was sexually assaulted in the past so she should not have said this. Later, she backpedaled on if Ubah actually knew or not, which led to the cast rallying behind Ubah and turning against Brynn.

An insider told OK! it wasn’t as a big of a deal as it appeared, noting the season was “boring” and “if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment.”

“No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they added.