Rebecca Minkoff Not Returning to 'RHONY' After Appearing on Season 15, Source Claims: That's 'Word on the Street'

Photo of Rebecca Minkoff
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Minkoff is not returning to 'RHONY' according to an insider.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Season 15 reunion is still set to air on February 4, but Abe Lichy, the husband of Erin Lichy, speculated on the January 30 episode of the “Deux U” podcast that at least one cast member will not be returning, even though he assured listeners he had no insider info. In the wake of his thoughts, OK! has exclusively learned who is not coming back.

Photo of Jenna Lyons
Source: MEGEA

Jenna Lyons has appeared on 'RHONY' since Season 14.

A production insider exclusively dished the “word on the street” is newcomer Rebecca Minkoff “will not be returning” for another season of the show. The source revealed it was due to her “being relatively boring.”

When Rebecca came on the show, she was brought in by Erin, who introduced her to Ubah Hassan at a cafe.

Photo of Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

Racquel Chevremont joined 'RHONY' in Season 15.

“Becky Minkoff is a friend, but she's also a major fashion designer,” said Erin. “She’s awesome. She's such a sweetheart.”

Bravo’s bio on their website bills Rebecca as being known for her “global accessible luxury fashion brand” that was created in 2005, adding she's also a best-selling author.

“Rebecca is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success,” the website reads. “She continues to push boundaries, lead the fashion industry, and galvanize communities of women by promoting confidence, fearlessness and authenticity. She is a loving wife and devoted mother-of-four. Rebecca’s reputation precedes her, but will impressing this new group of friends prove more difficult than creating a $100 million brand?”

Photo of Sai De Silva
Source: MEGA

Sai De Silva, an influencer, has been on 'RHONY' since Season 14.

While the season had abysmal ratings in the beginning, it picked up steam for the explosive finale.

As OK! reported, during the last episode of Season 15, Brynn Whitfield and Ubah got into a massive blowout fight. Ubah made a remark about her costar “sucking d--- for work” and Brynn claimed Ubah knew she was sexually assaulted in the past so she should not have said this. Later, she backpedaled on if Ubah actually knew or not, which led to the cast rallying behind Ubah and turning against Brynn.

An insider told OK! it wasn’t as a big of a deal as it appeared, noting the season was “boring” and “if it hadn’t been, the women probably wouldn’t have been as laser-focused on Brynn’s comment.”

“No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they added.

Photo of Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

It is uncertain who will return for 'RHONY' Season 16.

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the show next year. While fans have called for the old cast to return, Andy Cohen stated that will not be happening.

“We had 13 great seasons, plus a girls' trip with that group of women, which is an incredible accomplishment,” he said on November 21, 2024, to Deadline. “A lot changed, a lot shifted in [their] world and in life — [for instance], Sonja [Morgan] is now living in Florida, Ramona [Singer] basically lives in Florida. Things have shifted.”

