'RHONY' Star Jessel Taank Hints the Rest of Season 15 Is a 'Rollercoaster' That Includes 'Heated Drama'

As the style maven navigates the crazy tricky dynamics in her friend group, she's ensured her well-being is her top priority. "It's definitely not easy, but life is all about balance! I try to sneak in a quick workout, usually right after school drop-off, and stick to a strict skincare regime, which consists of healthy eating and plenty of hydration. I only like to commit to two or three events or dinners weekly so I don't feel worn out. My favorite time of the day is right after the twins go down. It's this sense of 'Ah..' and you know you can finally relax on the couch with Netflix," Taank reveals.

The brunette beauty also notes that "water" is her biggest secret to maintaining her glow inside and out. "It’s the difference between a grape and a prune," she adds.