'RHONY' Star Jessel Taank Hints the Rest of Season 15 Is a 'Rollercoaster' That Includes 'Heated Drama'
Jessel Taank is juggling it all.
The Real Housewives of New York City star has a lot on her plate dealing with the drama on the hit Bravo series, being a fabulous fashion publicist, parenting her twin boys and more. However, she always makes time to destress from it all.
Taank speaks exclusively with OK! about what fans can expect from the rest of the wild 15th season of RHONY, how she handles her hectic lifestyle and her new partnership with the medical spa, Skin Laundry.
"Oh, it's a rollercoaster!" she dishes about the current installment of the reality series. "This season has it all, from pure comedy to the heated drama we all know and love. There's a few bangers in there that I'm certain will shock!"
As the style maven navigates the crazy tricky dynamics in her friend group, she's ensured her well-being is her top priority. "It's definitely not easy, but life is all about balance! I try to sneak in a quick workout, usually right after school drop-off, and stick to a strict skincare regime, which consists of healthy eating and plenty of hydration. I only like to commit to two or three events or dinners weekly so I don't feel worn out. My favorite time of the day is right after the twins go down. It's this sense of 'Ah..' and you know you can finally relax on the couch with Netflix," Taank reveals.
The brunette beauty also notes that "water" is her biggest secret to maintaining her glow inside and out. "It’s the difference between a grape and a prune," she adds.
- 'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Happy About The Show This Season,' Says The Cast Has 'Had Some Great Conversations'
- RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How She Makes Time for Herself as a Busy Wife, Mom and Businesswoman: 'It's Always Worth It in the End'
- 'Off the Rails': 'RHONY' Star Jessel Taank Says Bethenny Frankel Is the Most Overrated Housewife
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another way Taank maintains her radiant complexion is visiting Skin Laundry, the beauty clinic she recently joined forces with. "I have very sensitive skin, so I'm quite conservative when it comes to overdoing it on treatments," the mother-of-two explains. "I'm a big fan of the new Skin Laundry Sculpting Facial to tighten and lift. Recently I tried the Resurfacing Facial, which is very gentle on darker skin tones and a great alternative to CO2 lasers with less discomfort or downtime. I'm loving the results."
"As a working mother of twins, I am always squeezed for time so I'm always on the lookout for quick, yet effective, high-tech treatments that can deliver results," Taank says about her favorite treatments. "The Skin Laundry Signature Laser Facial takes just 15 minutes and has become my go-to for looking refreshed in a flash, and the fact that there is little to no downtime also is a bonus as I don't have to worry about scheduling meetings or public appearances around treatments."
"This treatment is also safe for darker skin tones, which is often a concern around laser treatments. It prevents breakouts, fades hyperpigmentation and leaves my skin glowing and taught," she adds.