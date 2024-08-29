'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Reveals How She and Her Husband Abe Started Tequila Brand Mezcalum: I'm a Serial Entrepreneur'

The more the pair learned about the specific type of alcohol, the more inspired they became. "We had this whole conversation with him [the manager] that was really insightful about what mezcal is, how it's made and the differences between mezcal and tequila," she says. "By Mexican law, mezcal has to be a 100 percent pure agave, while tequila only has to be 51 percent. So, there's a lot of hidden additives and sugars and things that they don't have to disclose so people just don't know about it."

As the duo continue to grow their business, they've been able to divide and conquer when it comes to running the company. "We learned from having a business in our prior life together that it's really important to delegate roles," Erin notes. "It was like, 'You are going to be fundraising, operational, dealing with distillers and distributors and production and I'm going to be design, marketing, branding.'"