Rebel Wilson Bares Her Toned Midriff & Shows Off Physique While Walking To The Gym In California

Earlier this week after news broke that Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 years old, Wilson, 42, paid tribute to the late actress.

“You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously,” the Pitch Perfect star said. “You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia.”

“@therealonj, you were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour,” Wilson said of the late star, who played her on-screen mom in the flick. “Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals.”