Rebel Wilson Bares Her Toned Midriff & Shows Off Physique While Walking To The Gym In California
Looking good, Rebel Wilson! The actress showed off her toned physique when she was spotted walking around California on Tuesday, August 9.
The blonde babe sported a black Alo visor, a black sports bra and leggings.
Earlier this week after news broke that Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73 years old, Wilson, 42, paid tribute to the late actress.
“You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously,” the Pitch Perfect star said. “You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia.”
“@therealonj, you were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour,” Wilson said of the late star, who played her on-screen mom in the flick. “Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals.”
“I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together – what a complete legend you are!” she wrote. “I am so sad you are gone 💗 Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo," Wilson concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Wilson has been dedicated to living a healthier lifestyle, and she ended up losing 65 pounds.
"I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said 'OK, I'm going to do this year of health, I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life,'" Wilson told BBC Breakfast in December 2021. "And they were like why? Why would you wanna do that? Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."
"Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for [me]," the comedian previously spilled. "That, to me, has been really interesting."