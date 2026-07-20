Rebel Wilson Started GLP-1s to Help 'Maintain' Her 'Goal Weight' After Losing 80 Pounds Without Medications

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Rebel Wilson Began Her Health Journey in 2020

Source: Noom Rebel Wilson opened up about her GLP-1 journey and how the medications helped her maintain her weight.

"My decision to start a GLP-1 didn’t start from wanting to lose weight – I had already lost 80 pounds without the meds but I was finding it hard to maintain that goal weight," she dished on behalf of the brand. "Those intruding thoughts and feelings to grab the chocolate bar instead of a protein bar were constant and the GLP-1s help me to manage that, particularly in mega stressful times," the funnywoman candidly revealed.

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Rebel Wilson and Wife Ramona Agruma Share 2 Kids Together

Source: Noom Rebel Wilson noted the injections calmed her food noise.

Wilson also noted when she tied the knot with wife Ramona Agruma in 2024, she "upped my weekly dose and lost close to 10 pounds that I had slowly regained." She further explained how the weight-loss injections helped calm her food cravings. "For me, food noise comes in loud when I am caught in a loop of stressful situations and not sleeping well. I feel like the only way to shut that out is to eat something sweetly delicious that will calm my nerves," Wilson shared.

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Source: Noom Sugar is one of Rebel Wilson's weaknesses.

"People have many different crutches, mine is sugar. When I started on a GLP-1, that food noise went away, but it came back when I went completely off the meds," the Bridesmaids star noted. "So, what can I do to mute that noise on an ongoing basis? Noom has really helped me learn why I eat the way I do or crave the things I do and help me build microhabits that distract me from the noise and help me make healthier choices," she said.

Rebel Wilson Was Previously Diagnosed With PCOS

Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson froze her eggs when she was 40-years-old.