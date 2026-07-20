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Rebel Wilson Started GLP-1s to Help 'Maintain' Her 'Goal Weight' After Losing 80 Pounds Without Medications

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Source: Noom

Rebel Wilson and her daughter Royce star in Noom's newest health campaign.

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July 20 2026, Updated 2:16 p.m. ET

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Rebel Wilson has been focusing on her fitness journey in recent years, and lost a whopping 80 pounds ever since she began her "Year of Health" in 2020.

The Aussie comedian, 46, is weight management brand Noom's Chief Wellness Ambassador, and recently starred in their latest campaign, "Lose for Keeps," alongside her 3-year-old daughter, Royce.

In line with Wilson's new ad, OK! exclusively obtained details about the Pitch Perfect star's road to health and why she decided to start GLP-1s.

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Rebel Wilson Began Her Health Journey in 2020

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image of rebel Wilson
Source: Noom

Rebel Wilson opened up about her GLP-1 journey and how the medications helped her maintain her weight.

"My decision to start a GLP-1 didn’t start from wanting to lose weight – I had already lost 80 pounds without the meds but I was finding it hard to maintain that goal weight," she dished on behalf of the brand.

"Those intruding thoughts and feelings to grab the chocolate bar instead of a protein bar were constant and the GLP-1s help me to manage that, particularly in mega stressful times," the funnywoman candidly revealed.

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Rebel Wilson and Wife Ramona Agruma Share 2 Kids Together

image of rebel Wilson
Source: Noom

Rebel Wilson noted the injections calmed her food noise.

Wilson also noted when she tied the knot with wife Ramona Agruma in 2024, she "upped my weekly dose and lost close to 10 pounds that I had slowly regained."

She further explained how the weight-loss injections helped calm her food cravings. "For me, food noise comes in loud when I am caught in a loop of stressful situations and not sleeping well. I feel like the only way to shut that out is to eat something sweetly delicious that will calm my nerves," Wilson shared.

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image of rebel Wilson
Source: Noom

Sugar is one of Rebel Wilson's weaknesses.

"People have many different crutches, mine is sugar. When I started on a GLP-1, that food noise went away, but it came back when I went completely off the meds," the Bridesmaids star noted.

"So, what can I do to mute that noise on an ongoing basis? Noom has really helped me learn why I eat the way I do or crave the things I do and help me build microhabits that distract me from the noise and help me make healthier choices," she said.

Rebel Wilson Was Previously Diagnosed With PCOS

image of rebel Wilson
Source: MEGA

Rebel Wilson froze her eggs when she was 40-years-old.

In 2020, Wilson dedicated herself to losing weight and she ultimately dropped 60 pounds by November of that year. She previously divulged she wanted to be her healthiest self after she decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 40.

Royce was born via surrogacy in November 2022, with Wilson and Agruma also welcoming their second daughter earlier this year.

The Senior Year actress was then diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in her early 20s, which led to weight gain and fertility problems.

“I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get healthy,’” Wilson said in a 2020 Instagram video.

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