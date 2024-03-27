OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rebel Wilson
OK LogoNEWS

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at 35 Years Old, Actress Would 'Avoid' the Topic With Her Friends

rebel wilson virginity age
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 27 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rebel Wilson isn't shy about how she was a late bloomer — in fact, she's embracing it.

In her new book, Rebel Rising, out April 2, the actress, 44, revealed she lost her virginity when she was 35 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
rebel wilson virginity age
Source: mega

Rebel Wilson revealed she lost her virginity at 35 years old.

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," said Wilson. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

Growing up, the Pitch Perfect star didn't want to discuss her sexual escapades since she was "embarrassed."

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" Wilson recalled. "Just to really avoid the questions."

Article continues below advertisement
rebel wilson virginity age
Source: mega

The star's new memoir releases on April 2.

Article continues below advertisement

"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she continued. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the h---? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty said since she didn't do the deed until later on in life, it likely hindered her from finding out more about herself.

"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," she shared.

"And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that," she added. "And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."

MORE ON:
Rebel Wilson
Article continues below advertisement
rebel wilson virginity age
Source: mega

The actress is now engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Article continues below advertisement

The Australia native, who welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022, is now engaged to designer Ramona Agruma.

In 2022, Wilson revealed she was happily dating a woman.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," she wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
rebel wilson virginity age
Source: mega

Rebel Wilson is a mom-of-one.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Wilson said sharing an onscreen kiss with her The Almond and The Seahorse costar, Charlotte Gainsbourg, is when she realized she wanted to be with Agruma.

"If I hadn't had the experience with Charlotte, I don't know if I would have ever met [Ramona]," she shared. "Having [that experience] opened my heart up to it as a possibility. It changed my love life completely."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.