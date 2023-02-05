Revealed: Prince Harry Lost Virginity To Charles' Former Stable Girl

Walpole had no idea Harry was a virgin. "I didn’t think about it then. There were no virgin vibes from him, he seemed to know what he was doing," she shared. “I knew when thinking about it afterwards that he was a virgin. I hadn’t known him to have slept with anyone. And obviously, I’ve been hanging around with him for a few years. So yeah, I think I kind of knew, but at the time, I don’t think it was a thing. But we were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t. It was just a moment of passion — spontaneous, wild, exciting. Obviously I must have fancied him on some level, as he was sparky and up for a laugh."

“Afterwards there was the realization, ‘S**t. What are we doing? Or what have we done?’" she recalled. “I don’t remember us kissing ­afterwards. It was just like, OK, where do we go from there? We said we had to go in separate directions back to the pub, which in hindsight was probably more obvious. I went back over the fence through the garden. A lot of people were outside, as it was kicking-out time by the time we’d finished."