Blake Shelton Quips He's 'Tired' Of Kelly Clarkson During His Last Season Of 'The Voice' — Watch
Blake Shelton is already stirring up some trouble in his last season of The Voice.
In a new promo clip, which dropped on Tuesday, January 24, the country star, 46, says, "After 23 seasons...."
Kelly Clarkson then interrupts, saying, "He's so tired!"
"I am tired," Blake replies. "Tired of this!"
This upcoming season, which returns on March 6, will also feature Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, who says in the preview: "I feel like a young you."
Of course, fans are bittersweet about Shelton leaving the series after all these years. One person wrote, "I’m happy that you’ll be able to have more time living and enjoying life with your family but hearing you say 'this is my last season as a coach on The Voice' hurts my heart Seriously I’m not ready!!!" while another said, "Can't believe this is going to be your final season, Blake! We'll miss your iconic finger pitch!"
A third person added, "I can't believe it's Blake's last season."
As OK! previously reported, the "God's Country" singer revealed last year that he would no longer be in the red chair for much longer.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, is also sad the two won't be judges on the show going forward. "But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he said of meeting his wife on the competition show. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that!"
However, he wouldn't rule out coming back at some point.
"Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," Blake exclaimed. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."