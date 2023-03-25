OK Magazine
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth 'Realized How Much They'd Grown Apart' During The Pandemic, Insider Claims: 'They Were Arguing Constantly'

reesewitherspoon jimtoth pp
By:

Mar. 24 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

It looks like Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship came to a head during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“But these past few years have been the roughest,” the source revealed. “They’ve had to work really hard to save their marriage.”

However, being home took a toll on their relationship. “They struggled with being home together 24/7 and were arguing constantly,” said the source. “When lockdowns eased, they started living separate lives, which actually helped relieve some of the tension. But eventually they realized how much they’d grown apart.”

“Marriage counseling helped a lot,” the insider added. “And they started making an effort to plan date nights and spend time together. Reese and Jim really love each other — and they’re finally back in a really good place.”

reesewitherspoon jim toth
Unfortunately, getting help couldn't save their romance.

On Friday, March 24, the former flames announced they were calling it quits ahead of their 12th wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the message continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Reese Witherspoon
It wasn't a total shock the two are no longer an item, as they had been living "separate lives and sleeping in separate rooms," an insider revealed. "The romance just isn't there anymore."

“Reese and Jim both are more focused on their careers than each other,” noted the insider.

reese
Despite calling it quits, the two, who share son Tennessee, 10, seem to be on good terms.

They are "the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," an insider told People.

