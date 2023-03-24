Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Were Leading 'Separate Lives' & Sleeping In Different Rooms Prior To Bombshell Divorce: Source
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have officially called it quits after nearly 12 years of marriage, but it seems like it wasn't a total surprise, as the duo had been living "separate lives and sleeping in separate rooms," an insider revealed. "The romance just isn't there anymore."
“Reese and Jim both are more focused on their careers than each other,” noted the insider.
Toth, 52, even has 18 percent stake in the blonde beauty's company, Hello Sunshine, which has been a blessing and a curse.
“The success of Hello Sunshine has been a bonding factor for them,” added a second insider. “Jim was seriously invested in it, even when nobody believed it would work."
"Early in their relationship, Reese made one movie a year,” the insider dished, but now that the 47-year-old is one of the most desired stars in Hollywood, “they spend more time apart.”
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, March 24, the former flames, who share son Tennessee, 10, announced they were going their separate ways.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the message continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fortunately, there's no tension between the Sweet Home Alabama starlet, who shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, as they are "the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," an insider told People.