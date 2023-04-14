Reese Witherspoon All Smiles At First Red Carpet Since Divorce Announcement: Photos
Reese Witherspoon stunned when she walked the carpet at the Thursday, April 13, premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14 — just a few weeks after she announced her split from Jim Toth.
The blonde beauty, 47, dressed to the nines, as she sported a one-shoulder black cocktail gown on the carpet. She also wore black heels, hoop earrings to accessorize the outfit.
The Legally Blonde alum, whose company Hello Sunshine collaborated with Apple TV+ on the new series, also got to hang out with her pal Jennifer Garner.
As OK! previously reported, Witherspoon and Toth revealed they were going their separate ways on March 24.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the message continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
The pair, who share son Tennessee, were having trouble prior the pandemic, a source claimed.
“But these past few years have been the roughest,” the insider added. “They’ve had to work really hard to save their marriage.”
- Reese Witherspoon & Tom Brady Not Dating After Respective Divorces, Source Claims They've Never Even Met
- Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Cites 'Irreconcilable Differences'
- Reese Witherspoon 'Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' After Marrying Jim Toth, Spills Source: She's 'Obviously Disappointed'
Since they were both home all the time, it only hurt their relationship. “They struggled with being home together 24/7 and were arguing constantly,” said the source. “When lockdowns eased, they started living separate lives, which actually helped relieve some of the tension. But eventually they realized how much they’d grown apart.”
“Marriage counseling helped a lot,” the insider added. “And they started making an effort to plan date nights and spend time together. Reese and Jim really love each other — and they’re finally back in a really good place.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Unfortunately, the two couldn't make it work.
Though Witherspoon, who shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe, is now on her own, it seems like she and Toth are willing to be on good terms.
They are "the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," an insider told People.