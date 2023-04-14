Reese Witherspoon All Smiles At First Red Carpet Since Divorce Announcement: Photos

Reese Witherspoon stunned when she walked the carpet at the Thursday, April 13, premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14 — just a few weeks after she announced her split from Jim Toth.

The blonde beauty, 47, dressed to the nines, as she sported a one-shoulder black cocktail gown on the carpet. She also wore black heels, hoop earrings to accessorize the outfit.