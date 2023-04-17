Beaming Reese Witherspoon Reunites With Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe For Son Deacon's Album Release Party After Filing For Divorce From Jim Toth
A family affair! Both Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, made sure to show their son Deacon some love at his album release party.
The former flames, who were married from 1999 to 2008, reunited at their son's party on Friday, April 14, with the proud dad later taking to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the exciting night.
"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe," Phillippe captioned the carousel featuring his ex-wife smiling next to Deacon, 19, and daughter Ava, 23. “Stream, download, and listen to the album.”
The Legally Blonde actress stunned in a red plaid jacket with jeans, while her mini-me rocked a cropped olive top and dark pants with a belt. As for the father-son duo, Phillippe opted for a plain white t-shirt under a red, black and white knit sweater and his teenager donned a black shirt with a white checkered jacket. The musician completed his look with a multicolored beaded necklace.
Witherspoon, who also shares 10-year-old son Tennessee with estranged husband Jim Toth, took to her Instagram at the time to support her eldest son, captioning a screenshot of Spotify's "New Pop Picks," which featured his song, “Virus": “Let’s goooo @deaconphillippe.”
Witherspoon's outing comes days after she officially filed for divorce from Toth following their 2011 nuptials. In addition to citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair’s split, the Hello Sunshine founder specified that the coparents should share custody of their son.
Prior to the A-lister's April 1 filing, she and Toth released a joint message on Instagram on March 24 to announce their decision to go their separate ways.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
According to insiders, Witherspoon and Toth "realized how much they’d grown apart" after being forced into lockdown during the pandemic. "They struggled with being home together 24/7 and were arguing constantly," claimed one source.
Another credited their demise to Toth’s "midlife crisis," explaining he was "no longer the same man" he was years ago.