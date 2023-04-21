Jennifer Aniston 'Advising' Reese Witherspoon On Dealing With Publicized Divorce After Her Own Failed Marriages, Spills Source
There's nothing to fear, Jennifer Aniston is here!
The A-lister has apparently taken The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon under her wing after the latter officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth.
"Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced. She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time," an insider pointed out to Radar, referring to her devastating split from her first husband, Brad Pitt. "But she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too!"
They added: "What people don't realize is Jen is an amazing businesswoman. So, don't worry about Reese — she has Jen advising her."
Former It Couple Aniston and Pitt famously wed in July 2000 and split five years later, after the actor notoriously hit it off with Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. Pitt and Jolie were married from 2014 until 2016 and were declared legally single in 2019 while they continue their nasty custody battle.
As for Witherspoon's past failed relationships, she was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 20. The actress and Phillippe called it quits in 2006 after seven years of marriage.
- Adam Sandler 'Won't Take No For An Answer' When Playing Matchmaker For Bestie Jennifer Aniston, Insider Claims
- Jennifer Aniston Comically Calms Drew Barrymore Down During Her First Hot Flash On-Air: 'I'm So Honored'
- Jennifer Aniston Claps Back At New Generation For Believing 'Friends' Is 'Offensive': 'Comedy Has Evolved'
The Legally Blonde star went on to wed Toth in March 2011 and later welcomed 10-year-old son Tennessee. Days before their 12-year wedding anniversary, the former couple announced their decision to part ways.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a joint statement on Friday, March 24. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," Witherspoon and Toth added of their time together. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
As for what went wrong in their marriage, insiders spilled they grew apart over time and that quarantine marked the beginning of the end for the two.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"These past few years have been the roughest,” an insider claimed, adding: "They struggled with being home together 24/7 and were arguing constantly. When lockdowns eased, they started living separate lives, which actually helped relieve some of the tension. But eventually they realized how much they’d grown apart."
Another source credited their demise to Toth going through a "midlife crisis," saying he was "no longer the same man" he was years ago and was “dressing like someone half his age" with "weird jewelry and tattoos."