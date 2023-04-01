Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Cites 'Irreconcilable Differences'
An end to an era.
Reese Witherspoon officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth in Nashville Court. The Legally Blonde star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair’s split.
The actress and actor tied the knot back in 2011 and had their only child, Tennessee, in September 2012.
In Witherspoon’s filing, she specified that the ex-lovers should share custody of their son.
The former couple signed a Pre-Martial Agreement on March 24, 2011, in California, which the legal documents addressed, stating, "that this agreement is valid and enforceable."
The blonde beauty indicated that the prenup had "adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties’ assets and debts."
"It is anticipated that the parties will enter into a Martial Dissolution Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan that will be submitted to the Court for approval," the legal papers read.
Jim Toth and his legal counsel have yet to respond to Witherspoon’s filing.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, March 24, the parents-of-one uploaded a joint message on Instagram announcing their divorce after almost 12 years together.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the two added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
Since the news broke, sources have come out to spill the details on the breakup — with one claiming Toth was "no longer the same man" prior to the split.
They indicated that in recent years the 52-year-old started "dressing like someone half his age" with "weird jewelry and tattoos."
"Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn't the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore," the insider revealed. "His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general."
"Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that's when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewelry, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold," the source alleged.
