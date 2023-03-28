Reese Witherspoon 'Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' After Marrying Jim Toth, Spills Source: She's 'Obviously Disappointed'
Reese Witherspoon never saw the end of her marriage to Jim Toth coming.
After the former flames announced on Friday, March 24, that they made the decision to end their union after nearly 12 years together, an insider detailed how the Your Place or Mine actress has been handling their demise.
"Reese is obviously disappointed and upset," the source told a news outlet, adding: "She never saw herself getting another divorce."
"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," added the insider of the pair, who wed in June 2011. "They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."
Backing previous sources who claimed the now-exes had been bickering and living separate lives for a while, the insider told the publication: "It's been very difficult for Reese to get to this point though. They both concluded this was right for them."
They added that Witherspoon and Toth will "continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."
The A-lister, 47, and Toth, 52, are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee, while Witherspoon is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
The Home Again actress and her first ex-husband were quietly dating before making their debut together in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions together. They got married in June 1999 and announced their split seven years later.
Phillippe candidly called the split "the worst time of my life," which Witherspoon seemingly agreed with. During a CBS 60 Minutes interview back in 2014, she admitted it was a "tough year" after they broke off their marriage and that she "spent a few years just trying to feel better."
The Hot Pursuit star confessed the aftermath also took a toll on her career at the time, explaining: "You can't really be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs. I was just kind of floundering career-wise."
Witherspoon went on to date Jake Gyllenhaal before sparking her romance with Toth.
