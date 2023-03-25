OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Reese Witherspoon
OK LogoNEWS

Reese Witherspoon's Husband Jim Toth Was 'No Longer The Same Man' Leading to Split

reese
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 25 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth split due to Toth’s "midlife crisis," according to a source.

After the pair announced their divorce via Instagram on Friday, March 25, an insider close to the family spilled about the former couple’s heartbreaking breakup.

Article continues below advertisement
reese
Source: mega

The source told an outlet that Toth was "no longer the same man" he was years ago, they claimed he began “dressing like someone half his age" with "weird jewelry and tattoos."

"Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn't the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore," the insider continued about the 52-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, the famous couple sold their company Hello Sunshine for about $1 billion. The source alleged that the money contributed to the pair going "in different directions."

"His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general."

reese
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that's when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewelry, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold," they claimed about Toth’s career change.

Witherspoon and Toth met in 2010 and tied the knot shortly after in 2011. The pair share 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth and were married for almost 12 years before their shocking announcement yesterday.

MORE ON:
Reese Witherspoon
reese
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the two entertainer’s official statement detailed their decision to go their separate ways.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in their joint message. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time," the former lovers concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.