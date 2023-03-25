Reese Witherspoon's Husband Jim Toth Was 'No Longer The Same Man' Leading to Split
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth split due to Toth’s "midlife crisis," according to a source.
After the pair announced their divorce via Instagram on Friday, March 25, an insider close to the family spilled about the former couple’s heartbreaking breakup.
The source told an outlet that Toth was "no longer the same man" he was years ago, they claimed he began “dressing like someone half his age" with "weird jewelry and tattoos."
"Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn't the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore," the insider continued about the 52-year-old.
In 2021, the famous couple sold their company Hello Sunshine for about $1 billion. The source alleged that the money contributed to the pair going "in different directions."
"His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general."
"Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that's when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewelry, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold," they claimed about Toth’s career change.
Witherspoon and Toth met in 2010 and tied the knot shortly after in 2011. The pair share 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth and were married for almost 12 years before their shocking announcement yesterday.
- Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth 'Realized How Much They'd Grown Apart' During The Pandemic, Insider Claims: 'They Were Arguing Constantly'
- Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Were Leading 'Separate Lives' & Sleeping In Different Rooms Prior To Bombshell Divorce: Source
- Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Announce Divorce After Nearly 12 Years Together
As OK! previously reported, the two entertainer’s official statement detailed their decision to go their separate ways.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in their joint message. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time," the former lovers concluded.