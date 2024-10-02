Renee and Jennifer Graziano Say 'Mob Wives' Was the 'Most Honest' and 'Raw' Reality Television Cast of All Time

Renee and Jennifer Graziano have never shied away from being brutally candid about their lives.

The sisters made reality history with their hit VH1 show Mob Wives, which lifted the lid on families in the "lifestyle" and the struggles they faced. Renee won over audiences as she spilled her heart and soul in front of the camera while dealing with her ex-husband and father being in jail, as Jennifer remained the creative force behind the scenes as an executive producer.

Now, the duo continues to put it all out there with their respective podcast ventures.