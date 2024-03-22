Furs, Gold and More! Alicia DiMichele LaScala and Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastion Dish on the 'Mob Wives' Trend Take Over
The Mob Wives fashion trend has taken over social media — and the world.
From furs to gold jewelry and bold makeup, nobody knows how to rock the look better than star of the beloved VH1 reality series Alicia Dimichele LaScala and the Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastion.
The reality star and the fashion expert spoke exclusively with OK! about why the trend has been so popular, how to dress yourself like Carmela Soprano or Victoria Gotti and if the hit reality series could ever make a comeback.
"I'm not surprised because I feel like there's always been this unspoken fascination about the mob," LaScala says about the world's obsession with the lifestyle. "I don't really think it ever went out of style; I just think maybe with social media it's more in everyone's faces now."
"It's funny because to me, the furs and the big gold jewelry — that's just what I wear all the time," the boutique owner adds. "But it's really so much more than that too. I didn't choose this life. It chose me. That being said, I feel like everybody has their own interpretation of it."
According to Sebastian, the trend may be new to people in warmer locations but not to folks who have done their best to remain chic in colder temperatures.
"If you're getting dressed on the East Coast, there are lots of black, fur and leopard print; it has never gone anywhere," the style maven spills. "But it's funny that all of a sudden, it has emerged as this huge aesthetic. This summer was all about quiet luxury and the toned-down looks. But now all of the sudden, it's the complete opposite."
"Start with an all-black base and accessorize with gold jewelry, and of course, faux fur," Sebastian advises when dressing like a true Mob Wife. "Whether it's a catsuit or a blazer or a tight-fitting dress."
After the hit reality series ended in 2016, fans have begged the ladies to reunite. "Sadly, Big Ang is truly missed. All that would be left is Drita [D'Avanzo], Renee [Graziano] and Natalie [Guercio]. I do keep up with them via social media and see what's going on, obviously I support them and wish them the best," LaScala reveals.
"It's always nice to see where everyone is now," she explains of her former cast members.
While it's unclear if a reunion would be in the works, LaScala has been focused on her business, Alicia DiMichele Boutique, in New Jersey. "I'm not buying for anyone else or for the customer. I'm buying for me," she notes of choosing what to carry in her store. "We have a lot of perfect gift items and birthday items. It's really cool."