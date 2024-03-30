Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are 'Madly in Love': 'They’re Thinking of an Elopement'

"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," an insider claimed of the Judy star, 54, and the television host, 45, possibly taking their relationship to the next level. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there,” the source claimed about a possible relocation from California. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."

The U.K. native has also had to factor in his 4-year-old son with ex Christina Hall when making a major move. "Ant wasn’t able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the insider explained.