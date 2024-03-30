Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are 'Madly in Love': 'They’re Thinking of an Elopement'
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's romance continues to get stronger.
After first being linked in June 2021, the couple have been happier than ever as they've kept their love out of the spotlight.
"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," an insider claimed of the Judy star, 54, and the television host, 45, possibly taking their relationship to the next level. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."
"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there,” the source claimed about a possible relocation from California. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."
The U.K. native has also had to factor in his 4-year-old son with ex Christina Hall when making a major move. "Ant wasn’t able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the insider explained.
Zellweger's pals have been thrilled for her and this joyful time in her life. "Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace," a source dished about the pair's dynamic.
"They spend a lot of time at home, taking care of Hudson," the insider added of their happy home life together. "Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party."
Even when the pair first began dating, the people closest to them knew they had chemistry. "Someone was throwing some sparkle dust over them," an insider revealed.
"Renée never thought she'd find love again, but then she found Ant and it really saved her life. He's opened another world for Renée," the source noted about this new chapter in her life.
Within the first two years of their love affair, the Chicago actress and the motor specialist were thinking about making it official in the future. "They’ve been talking about having a small ceremony in England soon, something elegant and tasteful,” a source revealed in 2021. "Renée wants them to write their own vows down and just say what’s in their hearts, and Ant’s all for that.”
