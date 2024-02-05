Tarek El Moussa Admits Ex-Wife Christina Hall 'Leaving' Was the 'Best' and 'Worst Thing': 'It Forced Me to Rebuild My Life'

Rebuilding houses comes easy for Tarek El Moussa — but went it comes to rebuilding his life, well, that's a different story.

In a new interview published Monday, February 5, the HGTV star reflected on the darkest time period of his life in 2016 — when he was hit with back-to-back thyroid and testicular cancer treatments and a back injury, found himself suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and depression and ultimately watched his 8-year marriage to Christine Hall crumble before his eyes.