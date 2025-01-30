Renée Zellweger Spotted Hand in Hand With Boyfriend Ant Anstead While Leaving 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Premiere Party in London

On Wednesday, January 29, the couple was spotted leaving London’s Brasserie Zedel after enjoying the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere after-party.

While exiting, the lovebirds were hand in hand as they stunned in their looks for the big night. Zellweger, 55, wore a gorgeous bright pink strapless gown while Anstead, 45, donned a three-piece gray suit for the occasion.

The actress — who was first romantically linked to Anstead in 2021 — also had her blonde locks in a wavy pulled-back style and had on light glowy makeup. Additionally, the star notably wore bandages on her left ring finger, though did not indicate how she got the injury.