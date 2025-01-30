Renée Zellweger Spotted Hand in Hand With Boyfriend Ant Anstead While Leaving 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Premiere Party in London
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead had a night out on the town!
On Wednesday, January 29, the couple was spotted leaving London’s Brasserie Zedel after enjoying the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere after-party.
While exiting, the lovebirds were hand in hand as they stunned in their looks for the big night. Zellweger, 55, wore a gorgeous bright pink strapless gown while Anstead, 45, donned a three-piece gray suit for the occasion.
The actress — who was first romantically linked to Anstead in 2021 — also had her blonde locks in a wavy pulled-back style and had on light glowy makeup. Additionally, the star notably wore bandages on her left ring finger, though did not indicate how she got the injury.
Zellweger’s costar Hugh Grant was present at the shindig alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein and One Day star Leo Woodall, 28 — who plays Zellweger’s character's love interest in the film — was also spotted having fun with girlfriend Meghann Fahy at the event.
The bash came after the cast strutted on the red carpet for the premiere of the rom-com at the Odeon Luxe theater in the English city.
As OK! previously reported, Zellweger and Anstead’s outing was rare as the couple largely keeps their romance under wraps, however, in a recent interview, the Oscar nominee revealed she recently moved to be closer to her man.
Zellweger said she now lives “in Southern California, near San Diego, because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy,” referring to the HGTV star and son Hudson, 5, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack.
- Heating Up: Renée Zellweger Reveals She Moved to San Diego to Live With Her 'Fellow' Ant Anstead and His 'Little Boy' Hudson
- Ant Anstead Has 'Restored' Renée Zellweger's 'Faith In Love,' Oscar Winner 'Sure That He's The One'
- Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger Take His Son Hudson Out For A Family Dinner Together In New Orleans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The father-of-three — who also shares kids Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, with ex Louise Storey — currently resides in the coastal area with his youngest.
Throughout the years, Anstead and Zellweger appeared to have a strong relationship, though the motor expert’s recent decision to work alongside his former wife on HGTV’s The Flip Off has caused the Judy star to worry.
“Renée trusts Ant,” the source shared. “But she’s definitely wary of the situation.”
“Ant understands Renée’s apprehension about his working with Christina,” the insider added. “But it’s a paying job, and he’s assured her everything will be fine.”
The patriarch — who was married to Haack from December 2018 to June 2021 — was recently offered the starring spot on his ex’s new series after her split from her third husband, Josh Hall.