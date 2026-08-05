MAGA Rep Max Miller Gives Desperate Defense to Allegations He Physically Abused His Ex-Wife and 2-Year-Old Daughter: 'All Hearsay'

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Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller desperately denied domestic violence allegations raised by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, comparing his situation to the media scrutiny faced by Donald Trump. During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Miller defended himself, refused to drop out of his re-election campaign and welcomed an official House ethics investigation into the matter. Moreno, who is the daughter of Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, leveled multiple severe physical abuse allegations against Miller in court and police documents. According to police reports, Emily stated that Max threw her against a wall, leaving visible marks on her arm; held a gun to her head and threw boiling water at her and caused physical injuries to their 2-year-old daughter, resulting in a fractured collarbone while in his custody.

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Max Miller Likened Himself to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Max Miller compared his situation to Donald Trump overcoming 'extreme allegations' against him.

No criminal charges have been filed against him. Additionally, court filings show that the local Department of Children and Family Services investigated the child abuse claims and found them to be unsubstantiated. During a contentious, nearly 30-minute interview on CNN, Max framed himself as a victim of a coordinated political and media attack. He explicitly invoked the president's 2016 campaign, stating that just as Donald faced extreme media allegations and won, he too would overcome the negative coverage. “In 2016, when President Donald J. Trump faced the most extreme allegations in the world that hit him day after day after day, and people in the media — very much like yourself and others — said that he would have no shot at winning, that he should not be the President of the United States,” Max told the CNN star. “But guess what: he stayed in, and he was resilient.”

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Max Miller Denied Abuse Allegations

Source: @livenowfox Max Miller was accused of abusing his ex-wife and their 2-year-old daughter.

“And so for no second am I going to sit here and continue to be debased by false and baseless allegations, and be pushed out of a seat I have worked so hard to represent,” he added. “I’ve been a good legislator. All they’re trying to do is create rumor mills without evidence; that’s all hearsay.” When the journalist attempted to point out that the accusations were more than hearsay, noting how Max’s daughter allegedly told his ex-wife that “Daddy’s house is scary” and “Daddy kill you,” the congressman snapped, calling it “a fabrication of the truth.” “Jake, I wish you could talk to my beautiful baby girl,” Max replied. “She can’t string together sentences like that. She’s 2-and-a-half-years-old. She doesn’t have the ability to articulate any of what you just said.”

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Source: Instagram/@repmaxmiller Max Miller has refused to drop out of the election.

Jake quickly replied by noting that Max just told him how his daughter said she was “scared to go to Mommy’s house.” When Jake mentioned abuse allegations against him by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, he said that investigations “have cleared me of every single thing that you have mentioned.” Max filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, her attorney and her law firm. He claimed that the domestic violence allegations are part of a false, calculated pattern designed to ruin his reputation and gain leverage in their custody battle. He dismissed the boiling water accusation as harmless "horseplay," stating, "I am never going to give up. I will never ever let my baby girl see her daddy walk away as a quitter."

Max Miller Agreed to an Investigation

Source: Instagram/@repmaxmiller The politician filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.