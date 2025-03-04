Live the Luxe Life: Visit These 5 Lavish Resorts in Nayarit, Mexico, for the Ultimate Vacation in Paradise
In need of a relaxing vacation? Or perhaps want to live out your White Lotus dreams?
From breathtaking beaches to the most delicious dining experiences, the private peninsula of Punta Mita in Mexico will have you never wanting your vacation to end! If all-inclusive is more your speed, the surrounding area of Puerto Vallarta has the perfect hidden gem for you.
OK! has discovered paradise on the West Coast of Mexico — and these five resorts will beyond blow away your expectations.
St. Regis Punta Mita
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is located right on the coast — providing guests with their own private beach, two waterfront golf courses and luxury dining experiences right on the sand.
Guests have access to three gorgeous pools, 24-hour private dining service, your very own butler and more. Activities available at the resort include nightly sunset champagne toasts, various sports, sailing, tequila tasting, bonfires, culinary experiences and once in a lifetime adventures.
Enjoy contemporary Mexican cuisine at Carolina, wood and fire-styled meals at Sea Breeze, all day traditional Mexican dining at Las Marietas, divine Pacific Coastal food with Asian touches at Mita Mary and end your evening with cocktails at the vibrant St. Regis bar.
Conrad Punta de Mita
Drop your bags and head by one of Conrad Punta de Mita's world-class resort pools for the ultimate sun-tanning experience.
Book your own villa with a private plunge pool and outdoor relaxation area for a personalized, secluded getaway or settle for a still-spectacular stay at one of the property's stunning oceanfront rooms.
With a breakfast buffet, poolside and beachside dining, top-notch dinner experiences at Codex and more, your belly will be full and heart surely happy.
Four Seasons Punta Mita
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tap into elegancy at Four Seasons Punta Mita Resort.
With one epic sunset after another, each night at this property will make all your dreams come true and beyond. It's architectural design offers the perfect blend of lush tropical gardens, captivating ocean views and intricate dining experiences.
Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita
Experience life in the jungle at Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita.
A true luxury experience — this villa-styled stay is straight out of a storybook. All twelve stone buildings on the property provide panoramic jungle, mountain and ocean views and are steps away from a private beach with sand as soft as powder.
Dine cliffside while indulging in seafood caught fresh daily by local fishermen, corn tortillas made from corn brought straight from the Mexican highlands and a range of authentic cocktails.
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
If you're looking for all-inclusive, but still eager for a luxury feel, the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit is the perfect choice for you and your family.
The property offers wellness heaven at their world-class spa, endless activities to keep your kids busy, four gourmet restaurants, a tennis club, entertainment and more.