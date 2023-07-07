Playboy House of Horrors: Hugh Hefner's Widow Vows to Expose 'Toxic Objectification and Misogyny' at Mansion
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, will reveal what really goes down behind closed Playboy Mansion doors in her first memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
The star's book will release in January 2024, more than five years after the entrepreneur passed away at age 91.
In a new interview, the blonde beauty, 37, admitted she refrained from telling her story in order to "protect" her late husband, as she insisted "the lifestyle that once seemed so alluring had a dark side."
The model explained she and all of the Playmates dealt with "toxic objectification and misogyny" while living in the expansive estate, admitting she felt her youth was "stolen from her" when she moved in.
In a description of the tome, it's said that Hugh "governed the lives of his girlfriends with strict rules on everything from their looks to curfew," and the ladies were always forced to compete against each other to be the Playboy founder's No. 1 gal.
Though Crystal obviously succeeded, marrying the editor-in-chief in 2012, doing so made her feel as if she lost her identity.
"My relationship and marriage to Hugh Hefner was a very complicated one," she confessed. "It was one where, no matter how I was treated, I always felt like I had to protect him, which is why I have not shared my story until now."
"Since his passing, I have had to do a lot of self-discovery. I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me," continued the author. "I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth."
Crystal announced the debut of her book back in February 2022, but she didn't unveil the title until Wednesday, July 5.
"So many emotions with this," she sad in an Instagram post that shared the full name.
