Playboy House of Horrors: Hugh Hefner's Widow Vows to Expose 'Toxic Objectification and Misogyny' at Mansion

"My relationship and marriage to Hugh Hefner was a very complicated one," she confessed. "It was one where, no matter how I was treated, I always felt like I had to protect him, which is why I have not shared my story until now."

"Since his passing, I have had to do a lot of self-discovery. I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me," continued the author. "I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth."