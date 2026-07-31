or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoHEALTH

RFK Jr. Launches 'Healthy' New Cooking Show Despite Some Critics Sharing Concerns About His 'Upside-Down' Food Pyramid

rfk jr.
Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube

'The Real Food Show' premiered on Thursday, July 30.

July 31 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially launched a new online cooking series, The Real Food Show, on YouTube.

The show is part of his ongoing and controversial "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative. It aims to prove that preparing whole, unprocessed foods can be healthy, easy and affordable at under $5 a serving.

RFK Jr. travels the country alongside a rotating panel of celebrity chefs, including Andrew Gruel, an Orange County, Calif.-based sustainable seafood chef, and former Food Network chef Robert Irvine.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Launches 'The Real Food Show'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of The first episode of 'The Real Food Show' featured chef Andrew Gruel.
Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube

The first episode of 'The Real Food Show' featured chef Andrew Gruel.

The debut episode features RFK Jr. and Gruel making crispy salmon cakes with an apple, white bean and greens salad.

The show promotes the Trump administration's controversial updated "upside-down" food pyramid, which prioritizes whole proteins, healthy fat and vegetables while placing grains at the bottom.

Medical organizations, cardiologists and nutrition scientists have expressed deep concern that the new HHS guidelines are unsafe, warning that promoting high-fat animal products could exacerbate America's chronic disease crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Remodeled the Food Pyramid

photo of RFK Jr.'s new altered food pyramid has been criticized by health groups.
Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube

RFK Jr.'s new altered food pyramid has been criticized by health groups.

While doctors widely praise the new focus on eliminating ultra-processed foods, they argue that the visual design and specific food recommendations are scientifically flawed and dangerous.

Defend Public Health group explicitly labeled the pyramid a "cardiologist's nightmare." They warn that pushing animal fats will spike LDL (bad) cholesterol and heavily increase the risk of heart disease.

The show’s launch has drawn heavy media attention and irony due to Kennedy's highly publicized, unorthodox eating habits.

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of The politician revealed he has a meat-heavy diet.
Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube

The politician revealed he has a meat-heavy diet.

RFK Jr. previously admitted to picking up roadkill his entire life, noting he has a "freezer full of it," which his campaign later clarified is primarily used to feed his pet birds of prey.

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p----- out of a roadkilled raccoon,” Kennedy is quoted as writing in 2001, “thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be.”

Despite promoting balanced dietary guidelines for the public, Kennedy has stated that he personally adheres to a strict carnivore diet consisting almost entirely of meat and fermented foods such as sauerkraut.

photo of The show offers 'budget-friendly recipes' and 'practical nutrition advice.'
Source: MEGA

The show offers 'budget-friendly recipes' and 'practical nutrition advice.'

During promotional press for the show, Kennedy, a former heroin addict who admitted to snorting cocaine off toilet bowls, turned heads by warning the public that he will eat anything, stating, "I don't have a gag reflex."

“Every episode is packed with affordable, budget-friendly recipes and easy cooking techniques designed to save you time and money,” the official White House description of The Real Food Show reads. “Plus, you’ll get practical nutrition advice to help fuel your family, all while watching incredible special guests whip up their favorite healthy signature dishes right alongside Secretary Kennedy."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.