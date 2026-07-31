RFK Jr. Launches 'Healthy' New Cooking Show Despite Some Critics Sharing Concerns About His 'Upside-Down' Food Pyramid

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Launches 'The Real Food Show'

Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube The first episode of 'The Real Food Show' featured chef Andrew Gruel.

The debut episode features RFK Jr. and Gruel making crispy salmon cakes with an apple, white bean and greens salad. The show promotes the Trump administration's controversial updated "upside-down" food pyramid, which prioritizes whole proteins, healthy fat and vegetables while placing grains at the bottom. Medical organizations, cardiologists and nutrition scientists have expressed deep concern that the new HHS guidelines are unsafe, warning that promoting high-fat animal products could exacerbate America's chronic disease crisis.

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RFK Jr. Remodeled the Food Pyramid

Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube RFK Jr.'s new altered food pyramid has been criticized by health groups.

While doctors widely praise the new focus on eliminating ultra-processed foods, they argue that the visual design and specific food recommendations are scientifically flawed and dangerous. Defend Public Health group explicitly labeled the pyramid a "cardiologist's nightmare." They warn that pushing animal fats will spike LDL (bad) cholesterol and heavily increase the risk of heart disease. The show’s launch has drawn heavy media attention and irony due to Kennedy's highly publicized, unorthodox eating habits.

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Source: @SecKennedy/Youtube The politician revealed he has a meat-heavy diet.

RFK Jr. previously admitted to picking up roadkill his entire life, noting he has a "freezer full of it," which his campaign later clarified is primarily used to feed his pet birds of prey. “I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p----- out of a roadkilled raccoon,” Kennedy is quoted as writing in 2001, “thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be.” Despite promoting balanced dietary guidelines for the public, Kennedy has stated that he personally adheres to a strict carnivore diet consisting almost entirely of meat and fermented foods such as sauerkraut.

Source: MEGA The show offers 'budget-friendly recipes' and 'practical nutrition advice.'