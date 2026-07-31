RFK Jr. Launches 'Healthy' New Cooking Show Despite Some Critics Sharing Concerns About His 'Upside-Down' Food Pyramid
July 31 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially launched a new online cooking series, The Real Food Show, on YouTube.
The show is part of his ongoing and controversial "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative. It aims to prove that preparing whole, unprocessed foods can be healthy, easy and affordable at under $5 a serving.
RFK Jr. travels the country alongside a rotating panel of celebrity chefs, including Andrew Gruel, an Orange County, Calif.-based sustainable seafood chef, and former Food Network chef Robert Irvine.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Launches 'The Real Food Show'
The debut episode features RFK Jr. and Gruel making crispy salmon cakes with an apple, white bean and greens salad.
The show promotes the Trump administration's controversial updated "upside-down" food pyramid, which prioritizes whole proteins, healthy fat and vegetables while placing grains at the bottom.
Medical organizations, cardiologists and nutrition scientists have expressed deep concern that the new HHS guidelines are unsafe, warning that promoting high-fat animal products could exacerbate America's chronic disease crisis.
RFK Jr. Remodeled the Food Pyramid
While doctors widely praise the new focus on eliminating ultra-processed foods, they argue that the visual design and specific food recommendations are scientifically flawed and dangerous.
Defend Public Health group explicitly labeled the pyramid a "cardiologist's nightmare." They warn that pushing animal fats will spike LDL (bad) cholesterol and heavily increase the risk of heart disease.
The show’s launch has drawn heavy media attention and irony due to Kennedy's highly publicized, unorthodox eating habits.
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RFK Jr. previously admitted to picking up roadkill his entire life, noting he has a "freezer full of it," which his campaign later clarified is primarily used to feed his pet birds of prey.
“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p----- out of a roadkilled raccoon,” Kennedy is quoted as writing in 2001, “thinking how weird some of my family members have turned out to be.”
Despite promoting balanced dietary guidelines for the public, Kennedy has stated that he personally adheres to a strict carnivore diet consisting almost entirely of meat and fermented foods such as sauerkraut.
During promotional press for the show, Kennedy, a former heroin addict who admitted to snorting cocaine off toilet bowls, turned heads by warning the public that he will eat anything, stating, "I don't have a gag reflex."
“Every episode is packed with affordable, budget-friendly recipes and easy cooking techniques designed to save you time and money,” the official White House description of The Real Food Show reads. “Plus, you’ll get practical nutrition advice to help fuel your family, all while watching incredible special guests whip up their favorite healthy signature dishes right alongside Secretary Kennedy."