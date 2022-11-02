'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Files Lawsuit Against Blogger Accusing Her Of Sex Trafficking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is suing a blogger known only as EntyLawyer after the anonymous online personality accused her of being a sex trafficker.
Court documents state the writer, who runs the successful website "Crazy Days & Nights" where they allegedly reveal dark truths about various public figures, "takes pride in 'exposing' the seedy underworld" of celebrity life, but is actually doing little more than peddling "fiction" rather than facts.
The incident in question occurred when the blogger wrote a supposed scoop about the Bravolebrity, hinting that she only moved from Bosnia to the United States because she was on the run after she "led an international sex trafficking and prostitution ring."
The post also insisted she had been meddling in "intentional [sic] politics and business" and using her previous "shadowy connections and sexuality to engage in criminal misconduct and immoral actions."
"Some of the stories Enty Lawyer has told — false stories about Ms. Jenkins’ alleged role in the Benghazi attacks or the assassination of the Haitian president — are so far out of bounds that his intent could only be to destroy Ms. Jenkins’ reputation," the court filing read.
Despite the blogger's accusations, Jenkins' lawyer shot back that their client's actual story for leaving Bosnia was considerably "more benign" than the blogger claimed.
"She escaped Bosnia as a refugee, leaving her family behind and starting over in London," the lawyer explained. "She supported herself by working multiple jobs, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and business. She met the man who would become her husband and started a family. She became an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Eventually, she became a cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
"Ms. Jenkins is many things, but she is not the person Enty Lawyer has cast her to be," they continued. "She is not a sex trafficker, a madam, or a criminal."
Jenkins' suit also noted that EntyLawyer tweeted a photograph of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on November 3, 2021, falsely claiming Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, who was pictured alongside the controversial figures, was Jenkins.
The since-deleted tweet further alleged the reality star was linked to "celebrity prostitution" and accused her of spending "a LOT of time" with Epstein, who was convicted of child sex trafficking prior to his death.
Jenkins stated she has been the victim of harassment and has received death threats in connections with the cruel rumors.