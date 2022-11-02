'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Files Lawsuit Against Blogger Accusing Her Of Sex Trafficking

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is suing a blogger known only as EntyLawyer after the anonymous online personality accused her of being a sex trafficker.

Court documents state the writer, who runs the successful website "Crazy Days & Nights" where they allegedly reveal dark truths about various public figures, "takes pride in 'exposing' the seedy underworld" of celebrity life, but is actually doing little more than peddling "fiction" rather than facts.