'RHOBH' Alum Kathryn Edwards Believes Lisa Rinna Will Face Consequences For Going Against Kathy Hilton: 'Those Bloodlines Run Deep'

Karma? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kathryn Edwards believes Lisa Rinna will face consequences for her horrible behavior on the latest season of the Bravo show.

Since Rinna has been rude to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, who is friends with Kris Jenner and other Hollywood stars, Edwards is sure that she will not come out unscathed.

"They're not producing movies or Netflix shows but the Hilton name is big," Edwards said on the Monday, October 31, episode of David Yontef's podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope." "They have the whole circle of Ryan Seacrest, Paris Hilton, the Kardashian-Jenner circle of people that get things done. If someone in that group turns on you, you can have some doors closed, but she's not some woman who is producing TV shows — she's not Kris Jenner."