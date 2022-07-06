“Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on,” Richards said before emphasizing that the southern belle is a "close friend" and that she was not looking to hurt her.

In the headline-making clip, the brunette beauty shockingly told Stracke after she revealed she suffered two miscarriages in the past, “I love you, but this feels like bulls**t. … You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

KYLE RICHARDS 'HURT' BY GARCELLE BEAUVAIS' COMMENTS ABOUT SISTER KATHY HILTON

Richards also took the opportunity to share her side of the story after she and Dorit Kemsley laughed off the Pretty Mess author telling Beauvais' son to "f*** off" at the actress' birthday party.