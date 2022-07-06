OK Magazine
Explaining Herself? Kyle Richards Insists She Apologized To Sutton Stracke After Saying She Lied About Miscarriages

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 6 2022

Kyle Richards is defending herself after exhibiting some questionable behavior in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo star took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, explaining why she accused Sutton Stracke of lying about having two miscarriages and laughing about Erika Jayne's horrific behavior towards Garcelle Beauvais' sons.

Source: Mega

“When Diana [Jenkins] was sharing her story about having a miscarriage, I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through,” Richards claimed.

Source: OK!

“I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether," the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star added. “When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her.”

Source: Mega

“Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on,” Richards said before emphasizing that the southern belle is a "close friend" and that she was not looking to hurt her.

In the headline-making clip, the brunette beauty shockingly told Stracke after she revealed she suffered two miscarriages in the past, “I love you, but this feels like bulls**t. … You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!”

Richards also took the opportunity to share her side of the story after she and Dorit Kemsley laughed off the Pretty Mess author telling Beauvais' son to "f*** off" at the actress' birthday party.

Source: Mega

“I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior,” the former child actor argued in an Instagram comment after the clip went viral. “NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later."

