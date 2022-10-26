Everything We Know About 'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino's Transgender Son Miles
Alexis Bellino made a huge announcement. On Tuesday, October 25, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram to reveal her son Miles, 15, is transgender.
“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG,” Bellino penned in the heartwarming post.
VICKI GUNVALSON TALKS BFF TAMRA JUDGE'S RETRUN TO 'RHOC,' FANS WANTING HER BACK ON THE SHOW & FINDING A GREAT NEW LOVE
"Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post," the former reality star — who departed the long-running franchise in Season 9 after four years on the show — continued. "I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles’ life, but he’s now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions."
Bellino, who also shares son James,16, and Miles's twin sister with ex-husband Jim Bellino, made sure her child felt comfortable with announcing the life update before sharing the post on social media.
"I refused to post this for him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants me to post this because he’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity," the proud mama continued. "I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations. It’s unconditional love."
TAMRA JUDGE REVEALS WHAT SHE FEELS IS 'MISSING' ON 'RHOC' & WHERE SHE STANDS WITH FORMER BFF SHANNON BEADOR
The ex-Bravo star went on explain that while Miles opened up to her about his true self more than a year ago, the family felt it was now time to share his life update with the world.
"He hid it from everyone else for a while, but eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM! My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years! My son now loves the clothes he wears," she gushed. "My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him 'he.'"
The extremely devout Christian made it clear that she could not be happier that her child has stepped into the rest of his life and that she will be there for him every step of the way.
"He now has his entire life to live the way he should. FYI all hate on my social media will be immediately deleted and that user instantly blocked. Let’s bring peace and happiness and unity from this," she concluded the update. "We are all human and we are ALL equal. I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too. I love you all."