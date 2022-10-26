Everything We Know About 'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino's Transgender Son Miles

"Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post," the former reality star — who departed the long-running franchise in Season 9 after four years on the show — continued. "I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles’ life, but he’s now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions."

Bellino, who also shares son James,16, and Miles's twin sister with ex-husband Jim Bellino, made sure her child felt comfortable with announcing the life update before sharing the post on social media.