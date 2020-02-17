trending in REALITY TV

Vicki Gunvalson still isn’t over Kelly Dodd‘s comments she made during the last season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. The “OG of the O.C.” announced her departure from the Bravo series after 14 seasons last month and isn’t going without a bang. Vicki recently slammed Kelly over her comments and dished her plans for her upcoming podcast.

