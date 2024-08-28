'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella Accused of Cheating on Then-Husband Andrew Sundseth After They Both Called the Police on Each Other in 2015
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador may have dealt with the police when she was arrested for her DUI, but she’s not the only one who’s had a run-in with the law!
It's been recently revealed that newcomer Katie Ginella had the cops called on her by her ex-husband!
According to police documents obtained by In Touch, Andrew Sundseth called 911 on Ginella after the pair got into an argument in 2015. Sundseth told the cops the fight broke out over Ginella “cheating on him with another man.”
Sundseth went on to inform the police the “cheating has been going on for months after reading text messages between his wife and the man she has been seeing.” After seeing the messages, he tried to grab Ginella’s cell phone “from her while she was still holding it,” which caused her to “be pulled and fall to the ground.”
While he did end up getting her cell phone from her, he said she then “began slapping him on the top of the head in an attempt to get the phone back.” He did specifically say he did not want Ginella to go to jail for the ordeal. When she spoke to the police, Ginella told a similar story, noting her then-husband tried grabbing her phone and she “slapped at him.” She also noted she did not want to press charges. The officer who responded to the melee claimed he “saw no injury” to either Sundseth or Ginella. They also shared they spoke to their 11-year-old child, who attested to witnessing Ginella hitting Sundseth.
Ginella ended up leaving the home to “settle the dispute.”
After the ordeal, Sundseth ended up filing for divorce from Ginella in February 2016. He ended up getting primary custody of the three children they share. While Ginella tried to modify this, Sundseth opposed the request.
Aside from this police report, In Touch also recently reported Sundseth accused Ginella of forging his name on loan documents and wanted her put in jail during a 2018 court battle the pair faced off in.
Sundseth said in his court filing he “has had a number of civil actions filed against him for the collection of alleged student loans which in fact were applied for by and for which proceeds were issued” for Ginella. He went on to state Ginella “in all instances” had “forged” his signature “to the loan applications without his prior knowledge or permission.”
RHOC’s 18th season is currently airing and the reunion has yet to tape. It will certainly be interesting to see if any of her castmates bring up this information in the future as it has now become public fodder.