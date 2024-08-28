'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella Accused of Cheating on Then-Husband Andrew Sundseth After They Both Called the Police on Each Other in 2015

After the ordeal, Sundseth ended up filing for divorce from Ginella in February 2016. He ended up getting primary custody of the three children they share. While Ginella tried to modify this, Sundseth opposed the request.

Aside from this police report, In Touch also recently reported Sundseth accused Ginella of forging his name on loan documents and wanted her put in jail during a 2018 court battle the pair faced off in.

Sundseth said in his court filing he “has had a number of civil actions filed against him for the collection of alleged student loans which in fact were applied for by and for which proceeds were issued” for Ginella. He went on to state Ginella “in all instances” had “forged” his signature “to the loan applications without his prior knowledge or permission.”