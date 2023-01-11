OK Magazine
'OC Housewives' Star Kelly Dodd Asks For Fans' Prayers After Husband Rick Leventhal's Terrifying Car Crash

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Dodd's husband, Rick Leventhal, is continuing to heal after surviving a horrific car crash.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and the former Fox News reporter gave fans an update on his condition as well as what caused the terrifying accident on the slippery California road.

Source: @rickleventhal/instagram

“There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident,” Dodd revealed in a Tuesday, January 10, Instagram update alongside photos of Leventhal's damaged vehicle at the crash site. "He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal."

Vicki Gunvalson sent love to her former cast member, who departed the series in 2021, writing beneath the post, "So scary what happened to Rick. Thank God he wasn’t hurt more than this. Praying he will recover soon. Keep us posted." RHONJ star Margaret Josephs chimed in, adding, "So frightening sending prayers 🙏🙏🙏❤️."

The news anchor, who the ex Bravo personality wed in October 2020, also gave insight into what caused the collision. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride,” he wrote in on Instagram with a video of himself laying in his hospital bed. “So far that’s it 🙏❤️😎.”

Source: @kellyddodd/instagram
“I hydroplaned heading east on 410, about 40 minutes outside pf Palm Desert, just straight away hit what felt like a patch of ice,” he recalled in the clip. “It was just water or whatever.”

Source: @kellyddodd/instagram
“Roads were slick, lost control, slammed into the wall hard," Leventhal continued of the rainy Southern California conditions. "I started spitting around across lanes of traffic and slammed right into the back of a tractor trailer, ripped the front end of a Mercedes off and smashed a windshield.”

“I think I might’ve broke my ribs from the airbag,” the journalist said, adding that a “trucker helped [him] out.”

Source: OK!

Leventhal confirmed he is "fine" and doctors “want to keep me in the hospital for a little bit,” but he emphasized how lucky he was to be alive. “It could have been so much worse.”

