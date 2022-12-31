Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Reconnection With 'Soul Sister' Shannon Beador & 'Different' Friendship With Tamra Judge
If there's an authority on looking your best — Vicki Gunvalson is it.
Although the founding member of The Real Housewives of Orange County may be an expert on insurance and being a star on reality television, she also knows a thing or two about taking care of yourself.
Gunvalson spoke exclusively with OK! about reconnecting again with Shannon Beador after taking a break from their friendship, what makes Tamra Judge unique from any of her other pals, her upcoming appearance on the hit Bravo show as well as her partnership with AirSculpt Body Contouring.
"I call Shannon every day," the Coto Insurance founder spills about her current dynamic with her former costar. "She's always been a little bit of my soul sister. We don't like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon. I just love her."
"We didn't talk for two years and I don't know why," she continues. "I love her moral compass. I think she's just a quality person and she's misunderstood the way I am."
Their friendship is quite similar to Gunvalson's close kinship with the "Two T's In a Pod" podcast host. However, the OG of the OG knows the differences between her two besties. "There's a sisterhood there, just like I do with Tamara," Gunvalson says.
"But Tamra's a little harder. Tamra will do and say things that I won't because I don't wanna hurt people's feelings," she continues. "I just feel Shannon's more aligned with me on not causing drama when there doesn't need to be. I don't hurt people when there doesn't need to be any hurt."
As far as how much she will be featured on the upcoming season of RHOC, the blonde beauty reveals production will be "dropping me in like a little raindrop."
With so much on her plate, Gunvalson has found time to partner with a procedure she really believes in, AirSculpt, which is a minimally invasive fat treatment that implements groundbreaking patented technology, omitting the need for needle, stitches, or general anesthesia.
"It was really tight and it made me feel happy because I felt like — there was bruising, but I didn't really have much pain unless I sat," she explains of what they call the "lunchtime" procedure due to it's lack of invasiveness and quick healing.
"Sitting was a little bit of a situation, but then one week later, I was fine!" the reality star states. "The recovery time is the biggest difference from any other procedure I've done before and I've done it all."