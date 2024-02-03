OK Magazine
Tamra Judge Reveals the 'Real Reason' for the 'Tres Amigas' Fallout: 'I Caught Them Talking Behind My Back'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@tamrajudge/Instagram
By:

Feb. 3 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s feud continues!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 2, to clarify her fallout with Gunvalson after she decided to leave their Tres Amigas comedy show.

tamra
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

After Gunvalson went on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” where she blamed Judge’s assistant for their issues, the 56-year-old clapped back at the 61-year-old.

In the video, Judge appeared to be in a car as she called Gunvalson a “f------ liar,” who shared “absolutely false” claims about their friendship break up.

She called her assistant Caden “amazing,” insisting he was not “causing problems” between them and their other Tres Amigas member, Shannon Beador. “It is an absolute blatant f------ lie,” Judge claimed.

She then revealed the truth behind their issues, adding, “The reason why I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back. That’s why.”

tres amigas
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge previously did a comedy show with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

Judge continued, noting, Gunvalson and Beador have “nothing to do” with her assistant.

“It pisses me off to no end because he’s the sweetest guy and he does so much for me,” she said, explaining Caden has also “helped” Beador in the past.

“So this is bull----, and don’t listen to [Gunvalson’s] lies,” the reality TV personality concluded.

Gunvalson was also not shy about discussing her problems with Judge when she appeared on the radio show Friday afternoon.

tamra
Source: MEGA

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' has started filming Season 18.

She explained how she was “hurt” when Judge decided to stop doing Tres Amigas and claimed the choice came out of the blue.

“From what I hear, she said we were talking about her behind her back,” Gunvalson said, before insisting anything they had to say to Judge was to her face.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Orange County
“It was actually in front of [her],” she shared.

“I think it’s Caden,” Gunvalson suspected. “He was hearing things from Shannon and sending it over to Tamra. He’s a troublemaker.”

Gunvalson also alleged Judge had an “issue” with Beador’s fall 2023 hit-and-run DUI arrest even though “one has nothing to do with the other.”

As OK! previously reported, Judge’s comments on Instagram were not the first time she addressed the women’s ongoing feud.

tres amigas
Source: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson has expressed her frustration with Tamra Judge leaving 'Tres Amigas.'

In an interview published on January 12, the blonde beauty explained why she “backed out” of the performances.

“You know, it’s tough. It’s so twisted. And there’s so many layers to it, it’s hard for me to explain everything,” she spilled, noting all the drama “is gonna be talked about” on the forthcoming 18th season of “RHOC.”

“But I didn’t do anything to either one of them,” Judge shared.

She expressed how she decided to take a step back from the show after the trio’s Phoenix performance in mid-November 2023 because she had “too many things on [her] plate.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“They had already known that. They know my schedule’s super busy,” she added. “I just didn’t have a lot of time to go traveling, and I guess Vicki didn’t like that, and now she’s calling me a traitor.”

