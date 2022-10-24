'RHOD' Alum Cary Deuber Opens Up About Life After Bravo & Launching Lemmon Avenue Atlanta
While she's best known as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Cary Deuber is a woman of many talents. In fact, the former Bravo star — who is also a certified registered first nurse assistant — and her husband Mark Deuber have opened an Atlanta branch of their wildly successful plastic surgery and laser center, Lemmon Avenue.
Deuber spoke exclusively with OK! about what living life in front of the cameras taught her, if she would ever make a return to The Real Housewives and why she decided to open up her new facility in Atlanta.
"It was not a huge transition for me because I was just kind of going back to what I've always done," the Connecticut native says about life after RHOD. "I think the transition has allowed me to grow my brand. Obviously, that platform [Housewives] really helped me grow my brand and get my name out there. I have cultivated this brand and really cultivated everyone that works here [Lemmon Avenue]. "
As far as a possible return to the show if the Texas franchise was ever rebooted? Deuber is not exactly sure. "I probably wouldn't. Although, I would do one of those Ultimate Girls Trips," she says of the Peacock spinoff.
"I was talking to Tamra [Judge] about it. It would be a very complicated decision," the mother-of-one explains of a potential return. "But I don't think that I would come back at this point because I have lot to lose."
"I do think it's hard on those shows when you actually have a medical license," Deuber notes of putting it all out there while being on reality TV. "Mark and I always were like, 'We're medical professionals' and I think we're held to a higher standard."
In the meantime, Deuber has been focused on opening the newest location of her medical grade aesthetic facility, Lemmon Avenue. When it came to deciding where the next location after Dallas should be, Atlanta was the only answer.
"My injectors in Atlanta are some of the best in the country," she says. "They're national trainers for the big brands and the big companies. I thought it would be great to have all of them under one umbrella."