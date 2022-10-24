'RHOD' Alum Cary Deuber Opens Up About Life After Bravo & Launching Lemmon Avenue Atlanta

"It was not a huge transition for me because I was just kind of going back to what I've always done," the Connecticut native says about life after RHOD. "I think the transition has allowed me to grow my brand. Obviously, that platform [Housewives] really helped me grow my brand and get my name out there. I have cultivated this brand and really cultivated everyone that works here [Lemmon Avenue]. "

As far as a possible return to the show if the Texas franchise was ever rebooted? Deuber is not exactly sure. "I probably wouldn't. Although, I would do one of those Ultimate Girls Trips," she says of the Peacock spinoff.