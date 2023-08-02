'RHOD' Star LeeAnne Locken Reveals if She Would Ever Join 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip' and Teases Hamptons Interactive Brunch
LeeAnne Locken is bringing her fabulous Southern energy to the East Coast!
On Saturday, August 5, The Real Housewives of Dallas star will host the Hamptons Interactive Brunch at Baron's Cove in Sag Harbor as Locken continues to sprinkle some of her Texas socialite magic over the New York vacation locale for the summer.
Before the swanky event, which she will be throwing with planners to the stars Sean Koski and Brian Kelly, the reality star exclusively chats with OK! about what she's most looking forward to about the glamorous gathering, if she would ever partake in a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and who she's still close to from the RHOD cast.
"I'm most excited to see everyone again!" Locken says about her inner circle in the Hamptons. "It's my chance to reconnect with my east coast friends. I'm also looking forward to Royce & Rocket showing their travel cases. They are amazing!"
Although the Miss Congeniality actress is a staple in the Dallas charity event scene, the New York vibe could not be more different. "We could never host an event outside in the summer [in Texas], and here it is beautiful," she spills.
After departing the Bravo franchise in February of 2020, Locken reveals she would be open to stepping back into the Housewives world for the beloved Peacock spin-off if asked. "I would love a trip with other cast members from different housewives cities," Locken notes.
"I would love a chance to interact at a different level. Hopefully some with a quicker & sassier response," the philanthropist jokingly says of her fellow reality stars — many of whom she recently mingled with at Jill Zarin's annual Luxury Luncheon.
Other cast members she's remained close with from the Lone Star state have been Kary Brittingham — who recently announced her engagement to Mark A. Anderson — as well as stars Kameron Westcott, Cary Deuber, Brandi Redmond, and Dr. Tiffany Moon.
"I am so excited that Kary is happily engaged!," she gushes. "I texted her how happy I am for her! I am still very close with Kameron & Cary D. Brandi and I DM & text each other. I even see Tiffany Moon out at events in town!"