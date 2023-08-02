'RHOD' Star LeeAnne Locken Reveals if She Would Ever Join 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip' and Teases Hamptons Interactive Brunch

Before the swanky event, which she will be throwing with planners to the stars Sean Koski and Brian Kelly, the reality star exclusively chats with OK! about what she's most looking forward to about the glamorous gathering, if she would ever partake in a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, and who she's still close to from the RHOD cast.

"I'm most excited to see everyone again!" Locken says about her inner circle in the Hamptons. "It's my chance to reconnect with my east coast friends. I'm also looking forward to Royce & Rocket showing their travel cases. They are amazing!"