RHOM's Marysol Patton Reveals Emotional Decision to Sell Late Mother Elsa's Florida Home: 'She Loved That House'
Marysol Patton is parting ways with her late mother's Florida property.
Bravo audiences fell in love with Elsa Patton's brilliant words of wisdom and tell it like it is personality during her daughter's first few seasons on The Real Housewives of Miami. Now, Marysol is finally selling the $4.95 million Coconut Grove residence her mom and dad called home for years.
The reality star speaks exclusively with OK! about why she waited so long after Elsa's May 2019 passing to put the mansion on the market, the memories made in the house and what potential buyers can look forward to if they purchase the home.
"I'm okay with letting it go now," Marysol says of waiting years before pulling the trigger. "But I know how much she loved that house. She's here with me at my house with my husband [Steve McNamara]. She's not there anymore."
The luxurious Miami property — which boasts 4,000 square feet — is a split-level layout. The house, constructed in 1958, includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate kitchens, dining areas and living rooms. The backyard also has a boat dock surrounded by luscious greenery — a perfect space for any fabulous gathering.
"She loved to throw parties," the former PR maven explains of her late parent. "She loved to entertain. She set a beautiful table and had a lot of celebrities come through and visit there. When they first bought the house, there were a lot of neighbors along the water there. They told my parents, when they bought in 1990." According to Marysol, Tennessee Williams was seen on the balcony often typing on his typewriter.
According to Marysol, Elsa may have had a sixth sense about the energy in the house. "It's a home that attracts famous people. For some reason, they all end up passing through there!" she adds.
Following both Elsa's death in 2019 and her father Donald Patton's passing in 2018, Marysol and her brother rented the property, which they believe has good vibes.
"My mother used to always tell me, 'Your father made so much money because of me and because I found this house.' This house is a good luck house," the television star reveals of the fortunate times had in the space.
"I actually was texting someone about the details of the house, and I said to him, 'Listen, if you buy this house, you'll be very lucky and do very well,'" Marysol said. "Mainly because my father did very well here, and I did well when I lived there."
Listing information for the 2120 South Bayshore Drive property can be found here.