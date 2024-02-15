Back On? Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spotted Together on Valentine's Day After Re-Following Each Other on Social Media
Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan rekindling their romance?
After their shocking split, The Traitors stars were spotted buying flowers together in Miami, Fla., on Valentine's Day as fans noticed Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, re-followed each other on Instagram.
The Real Housewives of Miami OG rocked a red sports bra and matching leggings while she hid behind dark sunglasses as she met up with the famous offspring, who looked casual in a white T-shirt and a fanny pack, at Trias Flowers & Gifts. The pair reportedly left the store with a vase filled with two dozen roses and returned to Pippen's apartment.
While the joint outing signaled a reconciliation between the two, Pippen and Jordan continued to add fuel to the fire by following each other again on social media after both swiped all evidence of their relationship on their respective accounts over the weekend.
As OK! previously reported, the formerly loved-up duo called it quits last week after they confirmed their relationship in early 2023. "It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday," the source claimed. "They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy."
Despite Pippen and Jordan ending their romance, people in their inner circle believed the two could work out their issues. "They'll probably get back together," the insider added. "It's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine."
The Bravo star and the fashion entrepreneur's love affair caused controversy as she is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and he is the son of Scottie's rival Michael Jordan. To make matters worse, the former Washington Wizards player, 60, publicly disapproved of the relationship.
"Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn't approve, but it really mortified Larsa," an insider claimed. "The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children," the source said of the social media star's kids Scottie Jr., 23, Preston, 22, Justin, 19, and Sophia, 16. "There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate."