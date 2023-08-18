Are Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Engaged? Reality Star Flaunts Diamond Ring After Athlete Says Wedding 'Is in the Works'
Larsa Pippen and beau Marcus Jordan may be headed down the aisle!
On Thursday, August 17, photogs caught the reality star, 49, wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger while the pair dined at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, Calif.
The new bling added fuel to the fire when it comes to engagement buzz, as earlier in the day, when the athlete was asked by a reporter about potentially tying the knot, he replied, "We're looking for a location."
However, it seems like a wedding isn't totally set in stone, as when Jordan, 32, was questioned about a date for the nuptials, he said, "It's in the works."
One insider told a news outlet the two aren't engaged yet, though neither of them have commented on the speculation.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in late 2022, and they appeared to confirm the buzz with a cuddly Instagram shot this January. Though many people scoffed at the hookup due to their 16-year age gap — as well as Pippen's ex-husband's Scottie's distaste for Jordan's father, Michael Jordan — Larsa insisted in an interview, "Age doesn't determine your level of maturity."
When it comes to Larsa's ex-husband's years-long feud with the NBA legend, she explained, "That's how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels," she replied. "I personally don't really care about what other people ... I live my truth, I'm happy."
In that same February chat, the The Real Housewives of Miami star claimed they received Marcus' parents' blessing, but the sports legend said otherwise just last month.
- Larsa Pippen Admits She's 'Traumatized' and 'Embarrassed' by Michael Jordan's Response to Her Dating His Son
- Dissed! Michael Jordan Says He Does Not Approve of Son Marcus' Romance With Larsa Pippen: Watch
- Larsa Pippen Slams 'Judgmental' Tamron Hall Over Their Tense Interview: 'She Was Very Negative'
On July 2, a photog caught Michael making his way to a car, and when they asked if he approves of his son's older girlfriend, he responded, "No!"
After the moment went viral, the mom-of-four said that even though her beau thought the incident was comical, she "didn’t think it was funny."
"There is nothing funny about it," she emphasized on the pair's "Separation Anxiety" podcast. "I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!