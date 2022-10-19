Joe Gorga Feels 'Blessed' With Melissa Gorga's Side Of The Family Amid Rift With Sister Teresa Giudice

Nobody knows how to have a good time quite like The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno!

The fan favorites spoke exclusively with OK! during the first day of Bravocon on Friday, October 14, about causing chaos on the show's much-talked about 13th season. The reality stars also spilled the tea on how close their respective wives, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, are, as well as how grateful the stand up comedian is for his spouse's family amidst his very public rift with sister Teresa Giudice.