Joe Gorga Feels 'Blessed' With Melissa Gorga's Side Of The Family Amid Rift With Sister Teresa Giudice
Nobody knows how to have a good time quite like The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno!
The fan favorites spoke exclusively with OK! during the first day of Bravocon on Friday, October 14, about causing chaos on the show's much-talked about 13th season. The reality stars also spilled the tea on how close their respective wives, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, are, as well as how grateful the stand up comedian is for his spouse's family amidst his very public rift with sister Teresa Giudice.
"We've got something really good," Gorga teases about what the guys get up to in the next season. "We have topped it. We have literally topped every season. I guarantee it."
"We are so bad and so good at the same time to be quite honest with you. The girls were horrified and screaming at us," Benigno jokes of their antics before his pal adds, "They [the wives] said, 'Stop! You're gonna kill each other!'"
Despite the never-ending RHONJ drama, the relationship between the Envy boutique owner and the Macbeth Collection founder's families has been unwavering — and their husbands could not be more grateful.
"Our family was adopted by his family," Benigno says of the "On Display" singer's mom and sisters. "They're much larger. We have less people. His mother-in-law, I think is the best person. She's the best."
Following the Gorgas ongoing drama with the Dancing with the Stars alum — which resulted in the married couple being absent from Guidice's August wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas — Gorga points out that he feels "lucky" that his partner's family has always been there for him.
"I've been blessed with an amazing family on Melissa side," the contractor explains. "My mother-in-law's amazing. She's the best. God truly brought her to me. Her favorite line is like, 'I birthed you!'" Gorga concludes of his wife's mother, Donna Marco.