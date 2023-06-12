Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Thinks People Need to Leave Her New Husband Louie Ruelas Alone: 'I'm Glad They're Together'

"What I gather of Luis, he seems like a nice guy," the former contractor admitted of his daughters' stepfather — whom Teresa wed last August. "They're happy together, and I'm glad they're together. He's looking after my kids as well, which is good. Just ignore all that online bs."

When asked about the infamous video of Ruelas that circulated online last year of him apologizing to an ex, Joe explained, "Was he maybe a little weird in that video? Yes. Who knows? Was he drunk in that video? I don't know. I have no idea. Why was he acting like that? I don't know. It was a little weird but I mean is he a nice guy? He seems to be like a very nice guy. I don't know how he is on the show. I don't know how he talks on the show. I really haven't watched any episodes, so I don't know."