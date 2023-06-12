Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Thinks People Need to Leave Her New Husband Louie Ruelas Alone: 'I'm Glad They're Together'
Joe Giudice is a fan of Teresa Giudice's new husband Louie Ruelas!
During The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum's Monday, June 12, appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Joe staunchly defended his former spouse's new man after her family members and cast mates threw shocking allegations his way.
"What I gather of Luis, he seems like a nice guy," the former contractor admitted of his daughters' stepfather — whom Teresa wed last August. "They're happy together, and I'm glad they're together. He's looking after my kids as well, which is good. Just ignore all that online bs."
When asked about the infamous video of Ruelas that circulated online last year of him apologizing to an ex, Joe explained, "Was he maybe a little weird in that video? Yes. Who knows? Was he drunk in that video? I don't know. I have no idea. Why was he acting like that? I don't know. It was a little weird but I mean is he a nice guy? He seems to be like a very nice guy. I don't know how he is on the show. I don't know how he talks on the show. I really haven't watched any episodes, so I don't know."
The former reality star — whose divorce from the Bravo star was made official in 2020 — also doubled down on his claims that Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, allegedly had involvement in their 2014 fraud conviction which landed them both behind bars.
"They both were involved. They were both there. They were both friends with these people," Joe alleged of his former family members being connected to the people who charged them. "There is pictures with them out in clubs partying, having drinks and dancing."
- Joe Giudice Claims He Knows for a 'Fact' That Joe and Melissa Gorga Worked With the FBI to Put Him and Ex-Wife Teresa in Jail
- Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'
- Teresa Giudice Claims Joe and Melissa Gorga Were the Ones Who Put Her in Jail During Explosive 'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer — Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They were together with these people for a while and then they just have gonna show up at their party," he recalled. "I don't know what party it was but it was at their party and all of a sudden they just showed up?"