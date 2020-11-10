She’s moving on! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is dusting herself off after finalizing her divorce from Joe Giudice and reportedly is doing very well with a new prospect on her love horizon.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old is seeing New Jersey-based businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who is a 46-year-old single father of two. He is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions, and according to his bio — which has recently been removed from the company site — he is a philanthropist “who spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition.”

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source told the outlet.

A fan-based Instagram post showed what appeared to be the couple over the weekend at a football game, with his arm low around her waist.

It’s a welcome new prospect for Team Teresa fans of the reality star, who acknowledged earlier this year that her husband cheated on her. The couple, who share four daughters, had been married for 20 years but decided to separate last December as more rumors of cheating and prison time started to surface.

“Listen, he had a separate cell phone with one girl. It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister. He said she was going through her divorce, helping her trying to sell her house. Like, I quit my job. [Daughter] Gia was 3, and I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I shoulda left then, right? I didn’t because he denied it to me, I believed him,” Giudice explained to cast members at the time.

In further drama regarding the entire split, Joe was ordered by a court to return to his native Italy after being convicted of wire fraud — for which he spent 41 months in jail. He is reportedly seeing someone new, as well.

In fact, he seems supportive of the entire deal: “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” he said of Teresa. “That’s not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”