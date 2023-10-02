'Off the Rails': 'RHONY' Star Jessel Taank Says Bethenny Frankel Is the Most Overrated Housewife
Jessel Taank is giving her hot take on one of her predecessors!
During The Real Housewives of New York City star's Sunday, October 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taank and fellow guest Kate Chastain were asked by Andy Cohen during a game of Truth or Jessel Drinks who they thought the franchise's most overrated Housewife was.
"I think Bethenny Frankel is going off the rails," the PR expert said about the former Bravo star — who has launched a "reality reckoning" against the network that gave her a career — as the Bravo boss laughed.
"I’m gonna agree with you," the Below Deck alum said while clinking glasses with Taank as the audience erupted in applause.
Fans in the comments section went wild, with one YouTube viewer writing, "Bethenny is for sure the most overrated OG in this entire Housewives franchise. She has probably delivered the least during her seasons on the show compared to other OGs … seems like she was always given the most credits out of nowhere."
"Bethenny has always been so exhausting," a second person chimed in, while another added, "The pain on Andy's face says it all. After Bethenny's name was mentioned. Wise of him to stay silent. Bethenny at this point needs something. An exorcism."
Besides attempting to launch a major lawsuit against the cable network for alleged "abusive" treatment of their employees, Frankel recently slammed Cohen for the intrusive questions he asks on his late-night show.
"The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and … he’s asking these questions like, ‘Who’s the ugliest Housewife?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, let me think,'" she claimed on a recent episode of her "Just B" podcast.
"[He'll ask stuff like], 'Who's the worst mother?' Questions that are so problematic," the Skinnygirl founder said, while adding that she felt the media mogul was "protected" while his guests get "f------ skinned alive."
"We're out there, being thrown like pieces of meat, just to get ripped apart by [the press]," Frankel continued. "It all just seems so gross."
Although Cohen has continued to remain mum on Frankel's endless attacks, the businesswoman knows she's entirely burned her bridges at the brand she once worked for.
"I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," she admitted in a recent interview.