Jessel Taank Says 'Stomach Bug' Was To Blame After Vomiting at Lavish 'RHONY' Premiere Party: 'I Wish I Was Drunk!'
Jessel Taank is already taking the Bravo world by storm!
The Real Housewives of New York City newbie took to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to clarify what happened after she threw up in the middle of the swanky Season 14 premiere party at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan the previous night.
"I wish I was drunk!!" the fashion publicist wrote in the comments section of a post about the incident. "Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys.. nothing to see here. ❤️"
The reality star also took to her Instagram Story to note jokingly above the headline, "The most offensive thing about this story is that they got my age wrong and added several years to me..and so it begins #factcheck."
According to eyewitnesses, Taank became ill upon her arrival at the lavish bash and ended up vomiting in a bathroom and on the rug near the banquet hall's stairs.
"She looked very pale and wasn't smiling or interacting with a lot of people," the insider explained. "At one point, she sat at a table by herself to catch her breath for a bit, and people pretty much left her alone."
As executive producer Andy Cohen took the stage to introduce each of the new cast members, the mother-of-two ended up needing to exit the party. "She was holding her stomach and had her hand over her mouth," a source claimed.
"She then stopped and puked at the top of the stairs. … It seemed to be just liquid and was absorbed into the carpet pretty quickly," the insider added while noting that attendees of the event were directed around the area.
As Taank emphasized, booze did not play a part in her sudden sickness but rather a lack of sleep on an international flight. "She had flown in from Greece the night before and was running on no sleep," a source noted. "Absolutely no alcohol was involved."
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
