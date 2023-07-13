OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Real Housewives of New York City
OK LogoNEWS

Jessel Taank Says 'Stomach Bug' Was To Blame After Vomiting at Lavish 'RHONY' Premiere Party: 'I Wish I Was Drunk!'

jessel pp
Source: bravo
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jessel Taank is already taking the Bravo world by storm!

The Real Housewives of New York City newbie took to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to clarify what happened after she threw up in the middle of the swanky Season 14 premiere party at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan the previous night.

Article continues below advertisement
jessel
Source: bravo

"I wish I was drunk!!" the fashion publicist wrote in the comments section of a post about the incident. "Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys.. nothing to see here. ❤️"

The reality star also took to her Instagram Story to note jokingly above the headline, "The most offensive thing about this story is that they got my age wrong and added several years to me..and so it begins #factcheck."

Article continues below advertisement
jessel
Source: bravo

According to eyewitnesses, Taank became ill upon her arrival at the lavish bash and ended up vomiting in a bathroom and on the rug near the banquet hall's stairs.

"She looked very pale and wasn't smiling or interacting with a lot of people," the insider explained. "At one point, she sat at a table by herself to catch her breath for a bit, and people pretty much left her alone."

Article continues below advertisement
jessel
Source: bravo
MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of New York City

As executive producer Andy Cohen took the stage to introduce each of the new cast members, the mother-of-two ended up needing to exit the party. "She was holding her stomach and had her hand over her mouth," a source claimed.

"She then stopped and puked at the top of the stairs. … It seemed to be just liquid and was absorbed into the carpet pretty quickly," the insider added while noting that attendees of the event were directed around the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As Taank emphasized, booze did not play a part in her sudden sickness but rather a lack of sleep on an international flight. "She had flown in from Greece the night before and was running on no sleep," a source noted. "Absolutely no alcohol was involved."

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Page Six reported on Taank vomiting at the RHONY premiere.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.